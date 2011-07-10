Trending

Anderson too good in the MK Delta

Gendron sprints to win in women's race

Image 1 of 15

The podium with Ryan Andersion (1st) Andres Diaz (2nd) and Marsh Cooper (3rd)

The podium with Ryan Andersion (1st) Andres Diaz (2nd) and Marsh Cooper (3rd)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 2 of 15

Dana Walton (Cadence/Alliance) with Karlee Gendron (Trek/Red Truck) and Jasmin Glaesser (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods)

Dana Walton (Cadence/Alliance) with Karlee Gendron (Trek/Red Truck) and Jasmin Glaesser (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 3 of 15

The Elite women on course

The Elite women on course
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 4 of 15

Jasmin Glaesser (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods) leading the group through turn 1

Jasmin Glaesser (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods) leading the group through turn 1
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 5 of 15

Karlee Gendron (Trek/Red Truck) celebrates the win ahead of Dana Walton (Cadence/Alliance) and Jasmin Glaesser (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods)

Karlee Gendron (Trek/Red Truck) celebrates the win ahead of Dana Walton (Cadence/Alliance) and Jasmin Glaesser (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 6 of 15

An early break in the Men

An early break in the Men
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 7 of 15

Christian Meier (UHC)

Christian Meier (UHC)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 8 of 15

Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies)

Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 9 of 15

Sebastion Salas (H&R Block) Ryan Anderson (Spidertech) Marsh Cooper and Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)

Sebastion Salas (H&R Block) Ryan Anderson (Spidertech) Marsh Cooper and Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 10 of 15

Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) in the lead group

Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) in the lead group
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 11 of 15

Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)

Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 12 of 15

Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) and Ryan Anderson (Spidertech)

Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) and Ryan Anderson (Spidertech)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 13 of 15

The breakaway

The breakaway
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 14 of 15

Jeff Werner (GarneauEvolution) leads Christian Meier (UHC) through corner 1 as they chase the 4 man breakaway

Jeff Werner (GarneauEvolution) leads Christian Meier (UHC) through corner 1 as they chase the 4 man breakaway
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 15 of 15

Ryan Anderson celebrates his win ahead of Andres Diaz and Marsh Cooper

Ryan Anderson celebrates his win ahead of Andres Diaz and Marsh Cooper
(Image credit: Doug Brons)

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Can) Spider Tech1:05:11
2Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
3Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
4Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy
5Sebastian Salas (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
6Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
7Michael Smith Larsen (Den) Socalcycling team0:00:05
8Andrew Pinfold (Can) United Health Care
9Daniel Halloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
10Tommy Nankervis (Aus) RealCyclist.com Pro Cycling Team
11Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
12Ben Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy
13Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Domestic Elite
14Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:10
15Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Evolution
16Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:12
17Chris Gruber (Can) Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor0:00:13
18Christian Meier (Can) United Health Care0:00:14
19Morgan Schmitt (USA) United Health Care
20Scott Laliberte (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision S
21Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
22Jacob Schwingboth (Can) Isorex0:00:20
23Adam Carr (USA) Form Fitness
24Colter Young (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco0:00:24
25Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:00:27
26Mike Sidic (Can) Cycling BC0:00:30
27Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:34
DNFQuinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy
DNFSpencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
DNFKevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
DNFZack Garland (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFMike Elliston (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFJames Larmer (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision S
DNFTed Martin (USA) Garneau Evolution
DNFCurtis Deardon (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFTim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFEric Wohlberg (Can) Form Fitness
DNFGuy Biggar (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFCameron MacKinnon (Can) independent
DNFMarvin Guzman (Can) Westwood Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
DNFChristopher Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman LLP
DNFJeff Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Hom0:57:56
2Dana Walton (USA) Cadence/Alliance Environmental
3Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
4Shailie Sanbrooks (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
5Shani Laxson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Hom
6Patricia Bailey (USA) Keller Rohrback
7Laura Brown (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
8Stephanie Roorda (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
9Amy Dearden (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop0:00:05
10Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Hom0:00:07
11Noe Cooper (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Hom
12Jessica Hannah (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+0:00:10
13Catherine Varland (USA) independent0:01:29
DNFRachel Canning (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
DNFJulia Garnet (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Hom
DNFShannon Baerg (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
DNFErin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFMeghan Grant (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFDiane Campbell (Can) CVC Racing
DNFTamasin Reno (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFJennifer McMahon (Can) independent
DNFNik Vogler (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision

Latest on Cyclingnews