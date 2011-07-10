Anderson too good in the MK Delta
Gendron sprints to win in women's race
MK Delta Criterium: Delta -
Image 1 of 15
Image 2 of 15
Image 3 of 15
Image 4 of 15
Image 5 of 15
Image 6 of 15
Image 7 of 15
Image 8 of 15
Image 9 of 15
Image 10 of 15
Image 11 of 15
Image 12 of 15
Image 13 of 15
Image 14 of 15
Image 15 of 15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spider Tech
|1:05:11
|2
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|3
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|4
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy
|5
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|6
|Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|7
|Michael Smith Larsen (Den) Socalcycling team
|0:00:05
|8
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) United Health Care
|9
|Daniel Halloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|10
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) RealCyclist.com Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|12
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy
|13
|Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Domestic Elite
|14
|Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:10
|15
|Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Evolution
|16
|Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:12
|17
|Chris Gruber (Can) Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor
|0:00:13
|18
|Christian Meier (Can) United Health Care
|0:00:14
|19
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) United Health Care
|20
|Scott Laliberte (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision S
|21
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|22
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) Isorex
|0:00:20
|23
|Adam Carr (USA) Form Fitness
|24
|Colter Young (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
|0:00:24
|25
|Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:00:27
|26
|Mike Sidic (Can) Cycling BC
|0:00:30
|27
|Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:34
|DNF
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy
|DNF
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|DNF
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|DNF
|Zack Garland (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|Mike Elliston (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|James Larmer (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision S
|DNF
|Ted Martin (USA) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Curtis Deardon (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Eric Wohlberg (Can) Form Fitness
|DNF
|Guy Biggar (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Cameron MacKinnon (Can) independent
|DNF
|Marvin Guzman (Can) Westwood Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|DNF
|Christopher Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman LLP
|DNF
|Jeff Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Hom
|0:57:56
|2
|Dana Walton (USA) Cadence/Alliance Environmental
|3
|Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|4
|Shailie Sanbrooks (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
|5
|Shani Laxson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Hom
|6
|Patricia Bailey (USA) Keller Rohrback
|7
|Laura Brown (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|8
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|9
|Amy Dearden (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
|0:00:05
|10
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Hom
|0:00:07
|11
|Noe Cooper (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Hom
|12
|Jessica Hannah (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|0:00:10
|13
|Catherine Varland (USA) independent
|0:01:29
|DNF
|Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|DNF
|Julia Garnet (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Hom
|DNF
|Shannon Baerg (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
|DNF
|Erin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Meghan Grant (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Diane Campbell (Can) CVC Racing
|DNF
|Tamasin Reno (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Jennifer McMahon (Can) independent
|DNF
|Nik Vogler (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision
