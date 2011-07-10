Nankervis tops sprint in Brenco
Gendron gets women's win
Brenco Criterium: Delta -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) RealCyclist.com Pro Cycling Team
|1:14:29
|2
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) United Health Care
|3
|Michael Smith Larsen (Den) Socalcycling team
|4
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy
|5
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) Isorex
|6
|Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|7
|Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Evolution
|8
|Cid Martinez-Arroyo (Can) Team Coastal
|9
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|10
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|11
|Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|12
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spider Tech
|13
|Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|14
|Daniel Halloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|15
|Christian Meier (Can) United Health Care
|16
|Scott Laliberte (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|17
|Marvin Guzman (Can) Westwood Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|18
|Adam Carr (USA) Form Fitness
|19
|Cameron MacKinnon (Can) independent
|20
|Chris Gruber (Can) Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor
|21
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|22
|Sean Mazic (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|23
|Jeff Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution
|24
|David Stephens (Can) Garneau Evolution
|25
|Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Domestic Elite
|26
|Guy Biggar (Can) Garneau Evolution
|27
|John Perkins (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|28
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|29
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|30
|Bradley Clilfford (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|31
|Maurice Worsford (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
|32
|Nick Friesen (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|33
|Colter Young (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
|34
|Erik Mulder (Can) independent
|35
|James Larmer (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|36
|Alistair Howard (Can) Garneau Evolution
|37
|Curtis Deardon (Can) Garneau Evolution
|38
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) United Health Care
|39
|Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
|40
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|41
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy
|42
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|43
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy
|44
|Mike Sidic (Can) Cycling BC
|45
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|46
|Dustin Andrews (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|47
|Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|48
|Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|49
|Mike Rothengatter (Can) Garneau Evolution
|50
|Chris Worsford (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
|51
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|52
|Stephen Ferris (Can) Calgary Cycle/TOP GEAR
|53
|Zack Garland (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|54
|Rory McAdams (USA) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|55
|Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution
|56
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Garneau Evolution
|57
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|58
|Mike Elliston (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|59
|Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|60
|Dustin Macburnie (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|61
|Ted Martin (USA) Garneau Evolution
|62
|David Gerth (Can) Garneau Evolution
|63
|Eric Wohlberg (Can) Form Fitness
|64
|Craig Logan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|65
|David Vukets (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|66
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|67
|Christopher Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman LLP
|68
|Bryson Bowers (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|69
|Jakub Wasiela (Can) independent
|70
|Scott Inman (Can) independent
|71
|Kevin Noiles (Can) independent
|72
|Julian Base (Can) Westwood Cannondale p/b vision sports
|DNF
|Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|DNF
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|Matthew OHagan (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|Carlos Capella (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
|DNF
|Bart Ludbrook (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Raphael Lalumiere (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
|DNF
|Lachlan Holmes (Aus) independent
|DNF
|Mark Mcconnell (Can) Synergy Racing
|DNF
|Mackenzie Garvin (Can) Cyclemiesters Bow Cycle
|DNF
|Craig Jones (Can) independent
|DNF
|Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy
|DNF
|Russell Stead (Can) Daryl Evans Racing
|DNF
|Paul Berry (Can) Spoke Bike and Ski
|DNF
|Mark Perrot (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNS
|Jason Kilmartin (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
|DNS
|Owen Harrison (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:58:31
|2
|Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|3
|Patricia Bailey (USA) Keller Rohrback
|4
|Jessica Hannah (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|5 (-1 lap)
|Laura Brown (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|6
|Shailie Sanbrooks (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
|7
|Julia Garnet (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|8
|Noe Cooper (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|9
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|10
|Amy Dearden (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
|11
|Shannon Baerg (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
|12
|Catherine Varland (USA) independent
|13
|Shani Laxson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|14
|Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|15
|Dana Walton (USA) Cadence/Alliance Environmental
|16
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|17
|Nik Vogler (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|18
|Erin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|19
|Tamasin Reno (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Meghan Grant (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Diane Campbell (Can) CVC Racing
|DNF
|Jennifer McMahon (Can) independent
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy