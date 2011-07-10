Trending

Nankervis tops sprint in Brenco

Gendron gets women's win

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tommy Nankervis (Aus) RealCyclist.com Pro Cycling Team1:14:29
2Andrew Pinfold (Can) United Health Care
3Michael Smith Larsen (Den) Socalcycling team
4Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy
5Jacob Schwingboth (Can) Isorex
6Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
7Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Evolution
8Cid Martinez-Arroyo (Can) Team Coastal
9Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
10Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
11Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
12Ryan Anderson (Can) Spider Tech
13Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
14Daniel Halloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
15Christian Meier (Can) United Health Care
16Scott Laliberte (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
17Marvin Guzman (Can) Westwood Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
18Adam Carr (USA) Form Fitness
19Cameron MacKinnon (Can) independent
20Chris Gruber (Can) Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor
21Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
22Sean Mazic (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
23Jeff Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution
24David Stephens (Can) Garneau Evolution
25Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Domestic Elite
26Guy Biggar (Can) Garneau Evolution
27John Perkins (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
28Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
29Sebastian Salas (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
30Bradley Clilfford (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
31Maurice Worsford (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
32Nick Friesen (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
33Colter Young (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
34Erik Mulder (Can) independent
35James Larmer (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
36Alistair Howard (Can) Garneau Evolution
37Curtis Deardon (Can) Garneau Evolution
38Morgan Schmitt (USA) United Health Care
39Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
40Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
41Ben Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy
42Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
43Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy
44Mike Sidic (Can) Cycling BC
45Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
46Dustin Andrews (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
47Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
48Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
49Mike Rothengatter (Can) Garneau Evolution
50Chris Worsford (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
51Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
52Stephen Ferris (Can) Calgary Cycle/TOP GEAR
53Zack Garland (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
54Rory McAdams (USA) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
55Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution
56Kyle Buckosky (Can) Garneau Evolution
57Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
58Mike Elliston (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
59Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
60Dustin Macburnie (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
61Ted Martin (USA) Garneau Evolution
62David Gerth (Can) Garneau Evolution
63Eric Wohlberg (Can) Form Fitness
64Craig Logan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
65David Vukets (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
66Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
67Christopher Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman LLP
68Bryson Bowers (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
69Jakub Wasiela (Can) independent
70Scott Inman (Can) independent
71Kevin Noiles (Can) independent
72Julian Base (Can) Westwood Cannondale p/b vision sports
DNFBrad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
DNFKristofer Dahl (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFMatthew OHagan (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFCarlos Capella (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
DNFBart Ludbrook (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFDavid Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFRaphael Lalumiere (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
DNFLachlan Holmes (Aus) independent
DNFMark Mcconnell (Can) Synergy Racing
DNFMackenzie Garvin (Can) Cyclemiesters Bow Cycle
DNFCraig Jones (Can) independent
DNFRemi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy
DNFRussell Stead (Can) Daryl Evans Racing
DNFPaul Berry (Can) Spoke Bike and Ski
DNFMark Perrot (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNSJason Kilmartin (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
DNSOwen Harrison (Can) Team H&R BLOCK

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:58:31
2Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
3Patricia Bailey (USA) Keller Rohrback
4Jessica Hannah (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
5 (-1 lap)Laura Brown (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
6Shailie Sanbrooks (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
7Julia Garnet (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
8Noe Cooper (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
9Stephanie Roorda (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
10Amy Dearden (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
11Shannon Baerg (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
12Catherine Varland (USA) independent
13Shani Laxson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
14Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
15Dana Walton (USA) Cadence/Alliance Environmental
16Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
17Nik Vogler (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
18Erin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
19Tamasin Reno (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFMeghan Grant (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFDiane Campbell (Can) CVC Racing
DNFJennifer McMahon (Can) independent

Latest on Cyclingnews