Brad Huff powers to win at White Spot
Glaesser too good for 14-strong chase to take women's race
White Spot Road Race: Delta -
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3:23:44
|2
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|3
|Andrew Pinfold (Can) United Health Care
|0:00:41
|4
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spider Tech
|5
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) RealCyclist.com Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|6
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy
|7
|Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|8
|Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Domestic Elite
|9
|Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|10
|Cameron MacKinnon (Can) Independent
|11
|Sean Mazic (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|12
|Michael Smith Larsen (Den) Socalcycling team
|13
|Cid Martinez-Arroyo (Can) Team Coastal
|14
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) Isorex
|15
|Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Evolution
|16
|Erik Mulder (Can) Independent
|17
|Ted Martin (USA) Garneau Evolution
|18
|Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
|19
|Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|20
|Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|21
|Marvin Guzman (Can) Westwood Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|22
|Chris Gruber (Can) Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor
|23
|Christian Meier (Can) United Health Care
|24
|Adam Carr (USA) Form Fitness
|25
|Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
|26
|Colter Young (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
|27
|Sebastian Salas (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|28
|Scott Laliberte (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Spor
|29
|Curtis Deardon (Can) Garneau Evolution
|30
|Mike Elliston (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|31
|Nick Friesen (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|32
|Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|33
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Garneau Evolution
|34
|Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:47
|35
|Jeff Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution
|0:00:49
|36
|Raphael Lalumiere (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
|37
|Eric Wohlberg (Can) Form Fitness
|38
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|39
|Dustin Andrews (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|40
|Zack Garland (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:00:51
|41
|Craig Logan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:00:53
|42
|Bart Ludbrook (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|0:00:54
|43
|David Gerth (Can) Garneau Evolution
|44
|Dustin Macburnie (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:00:55
|45
|Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution
|46
|Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|47
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:03
|48
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) United Health Care
|0:01:31
|49
|Christopher Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman LLP
|0:02:06
|50
|Paul Berry (Can) Spoke Bike and Ski
|0:02:17
|51
|Craig Jones (Can) Independent
|52
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy
|0:02:49
|53
|Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|54
|Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
|55
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|56
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
|57
|Bryson Bowers (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|58
|Mike Sidic (Can) Cycling BC
|0:02:54
|59
|David Stephens (Can) Garneau Evolution
|0:04:21
|60
|David Vukets (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:04:23
|61
|Carlos Capella (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
|0:05:03
|62
|James Larmer (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Spor
|63
|John Perkins (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|64
|Maurice Worsford (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
|65
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy
|0:05:06
|66
|Kevin Noiles (Can) Independent
|67
|Scott Inman (Can) Independent
|0:05:53
|68
|Bradley Clilfford (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|0:14:49
|69
|Mike Rothengatter (Can) Garneau Evolution
|70
|Russell Stead (Can) Daryl Evans Racing
|0:17:07
|71
|Jakub Wasiela (Can) Independent
|0:17:53
|DNF
|Alistair Howard (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Guy Biggar (Can) Garneau Evolution
|DNF
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|Matthew OHagan (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|Rory McAdams (USA) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Chris Worsford (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
|DNF
|Jason Kilmartin (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
|DNF
|David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Owen Harrison (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|Stephen Ferris (Can) Calgary Cycle/TOP GEAR
|DNF
|Lachlan Holmes (Aus) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|Mark Mcconnell (Can) Synergy Racing
|DNF
|Mackenzie Garvin (Can) Cyclemiesters Bow Cycle
|DNF
|Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy
|DNF
|Owen Harrison (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
|DNF
|Julian Base (Can) Westwood Cannondale p/b vision sports
|DNF
|Mark Perrot (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|2:25:11
|2
|Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:01:08
|3
|Dana Walton (USA) Cadence/Alliance Environmental
|4
|Patricia Bailey (USA) Keller Rohrback
|0:01:09
|5
|Laura Brown (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|6
|Shailie Sanbrooks (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
|7
|Amy Dearden (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
|8
|Nik Vogler (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
|9
|Shani Laxson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|10
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|11
|Diane Campbell (Can) CVC Racing
|12
|Tamasin Reno (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|13
|Meghan Grant (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|14
|Noe Cooper (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:01:19
|15
|Julia Garnet (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:01:22
|16
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|0:04:30
|17
|Shannon Baerg (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
|0:05:42
|18
|Jessica Hannah (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|19
|Catherine Varland (USA) independent
|0:12:40
|20
|Jennifer McMahon (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Rachel Canning (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
|DNF
|Erin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
