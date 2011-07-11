Trending

Brad Huff powers to win at White Spot

Glaesser too good for 14-strong chase to take women's race

Image 1 of 25

Men's omnium winner, Andrew Pinfold (UHC)

Men's omnium winner, Andrew Pinfold (UHC)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 2 of 25

Elite women at the start of the 88 km. road race

Elite women at the start of the 88 km. road race
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 3 of 25

The Elite women climbing

The Elite women climbing
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 4 of 25

Laura Brown (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods) leading the group up the climb

Laura Brown (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods) leading the group up the climb
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 5 of 25

The breakaway with Brad Huff (Jelly Belly's) in front

The breakaway with Brad Huff (Jelly Belly's) in front
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 6 of 25

The pack chasing with Team Exergy on the front

The pack chasing with Team Exergy on the front
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 7 of 25

The main group passing the start/finish of the 10 lap, 80 km. finish circuit

The main group passing the start/finish of the 10 lap, 80 km. finish circuit
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 8 of 25

Omnium race leader Karlee Gendron (Trek/Red Truck) safely tucked in behind one of her team-mates.

Omnium race leader Karlee Gendron (Trek/Red Truck) safely tucked in behind one of her team-mates.
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 9 of 25

Brenco criterium winner Tommy Nankervis (RealCyclist.com) with Christian Meier (United HealthCare)

Brenco criterium winner Tommy Nankervis (RealCyclist.com) with Christian Meier (United HealthCare)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 10 of 25

Jasmin Glaesser (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods) sprinting for the win.

Jasmin Glaesser (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods) sprinting for the win.
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 11 of 25

Jasmin Glaesser (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods) Tour de Delta Road Race winner

Jasmin Glaesser (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods) Tour de Delta Road Race winner
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 12 of 25

The men's break crossing the start/finish just as the women sprint for 2nd and 3rd in their race.

The men's break crossing the start/finish just as the women sprint for 2nd and 3rd in their race.
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 13 of 25

Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies)

Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 14 of 25

Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies)

Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 15 of 25

Mike Rothengatter (GarneauEvolution)

Mike Rothengatter (GarneauEvolution)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 16 of 25

Dave Stephens (GarneauEvolution) in the lead break for 130 km.

Dave Stephens (GarneauEvolution) in the lead break for 130 km.
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 17 of 25

The break is down to 3 riders: Brad Huff, Dave Vukets (Trek/Red Truck) and Daniel Holloway

The break is down to 3 riders: Brad Huff, Dave Vukets (Trek/Red Truck) and Daniel Holloway
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 18 of 25

Morgan Schmitt (United HealthCare)

Morgan Schmitt (United HealthCare)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 19 of 25

(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 20 of 25

Dave Vukets (Trek/Red Truck) dropped by the leaders

Dave Vukets (Trek/Red Truck) dropped by the leaders
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 21 of 25

Christian Meier, Morgan Schmitt, and Andrew Pinfold (United HealthCare)

Christian Meier, Morgan Schmitt, and Andrew Pinfold (United HealthCare)
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 22 of 25

Women's Podium: Dana Walton (Cadence/Alliance) 3rd, Karlee Gendron (Trek/Red Truck) 2nd, Jasmin Glaesser (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods) 1st.

Women's Podium: Dana Walton (Cadence/Alliance) 3rd, Karlee Gendron (Trek/Red Truck) 2nd, Jasmin Glaesser (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods) 1st.
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 23 of 25

Women's Omnium winner: Karlee Gendron

Women's Omnium winner: Karlee Gendron
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 24 of 25

Brad Huff celebrating the road race win

Brad Huff celebrating the road race win
(Image credit: Doug Brons)
Image 25 of 25

Men's podium: Andrew Pinfold (UHC) 3rd, Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2nd, and Brad Huff (Jelly Belly's) 1st.

Men's podium: Andrew Pinfold (UHC) 3rd, Daniel Holloway (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 2nd, and Brad Huff (Jelly Belly's) 1st.
(Image credit: Doug Brons)

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3:23:44
2Daniel Holloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
3Andrew Pinfold (Can) United Health Care0:00:41
4Ryan Anderson (Can) Spider Tech
5Tommy Nankervis (Aus) RealCyclist.com Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
6Carlos Alzate (Col) Team Exergy
7Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
8Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Domestic Elite
9Cody Canning (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
10Cameron MacKinnon (Can) Independent
11Sean Mazic (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
12Michael Smith Larsen (Den) Socalcycling team
13Cid Martinez-Arroyo (Can) Team Coastal
14Jacob Schwingboth (Can) Isorex
15Jesse Reams (Can) Garneau Evolution
16Erik Mulder (Can) Independent
17Ted Martin (USA) Garneau Evolution
18Andres Diaz (Col) Team Exergy
19Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
20Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
21Marvin Guzman (Can) Westwood Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
22Chris Gruber (Can) Kallisto/Wheels of Bloor
23Christian Meier (Can) United Health Care
24Adam Carr (USA) Form Fitness
25Tim Abercrombie (Can) Garneau Evolution
26Colter Young (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
27Sebastian Salas (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
28Scott Laliberte (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Spor
29Curtis Deardon (Can) Garneau Evolution
30Mike Elliston (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
31Nick Friesen (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
32Bailey McKnight (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
33Kyle Buckosky (Can) Garneau Evolution
34Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:47
35Jeff Werner (Can) Garneau Evolution0:00:49
36Raphael Lalumiere (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
37Eric Wohlberg (Can) Form Fitness
38Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
39Dustin Andrews (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
40Zack Garland (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:00:51
41Craig Logan (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:00:53
42Bart Ludbrook (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling0:00:54
43David Gerth (Can) Garneau Evolution
44Dustin Macburnie (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:00:55
45Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution
46Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
47Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:03
48Morgan Schmitt (USA) United Health Care0:01:31
49Christopher Wingfield (USA) Hagens Berman LLP0:02:06
50Paul Berry (Can) Spoke Bike and Ski0:02:17
51Craig Jones (Can) Independent
52Ben Chaddock (Can) Team Exergy0:02:49
53Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
54Spencer Smitheman (Can) Hagens Berman Cycling
55Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
56Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy
57Bryson Bowers (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
58Mike Sidic (Can) Cycling BC0:02:54
59David Stephens (Can) Garneau Evolution0:04:21
60David Vukets (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:04:23
61Carlos Capella (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco0:05:03
62James Larmer (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Spor
63John Perkins (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
64Maurice Worsford (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
65Quinn Keogh (USA) Team Exergy0:05:06
66Kevin Noiles (Can) Independent
67Scott Inman (Can) Independent0:05:53
68Bradley Clilfford (Can) Team H&R BLOCK0:14:49
69Mike Rothengatter (Can) Garneau Evolution
70Russell Stead (Can) Daryl Evans Racing0:17:07
71Jakub Wasiela (Can) Independent0:17:53
DNFAlistair Howard (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFGuy Biggar (Can) Garneau Evolution
DNFAaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFKristofer Dahl (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFMatthew OHagan (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFRory McAdams (USA) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFChris Worsford (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
DNFJason Kilmartin (Can) Rideokanagan.com pb Norco
DNFDavid Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFOwen Harrison (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFStephen Ferris (Can) Calgary Cycle/TOP GEAR
DNFLachlan Holmes (Aus) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFMark Mcconnell (Can) Synergy Racing
DNFMackenzie Garvin (Can) Cyclemiesters Bow Cycle
DNFRemi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy
DNFOwen Harrison (Can) Team H&R BLOCK
DNFJulian Base (Can) Westwood Cannondale p/b vision sports
DNFMark Perrot (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Ger) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+2:25:11
2Karlee Gendron (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:01:08
3Dana Walton (USA) Cadence/Alliance Environmental
4Patricia Bailey (USA) Keller Rohrback0:01:09
5Laura Brown (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
6Shailie Sanbrooks (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
7Amy Dearden (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop
8Nik Vogler (Can) Westwood Cycle/Cannondale p/b Vision Sports
9Shani Laxson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
10Kristine Brynjolfson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
11Diane Campbell (Can) CVC Racing
12Tamasin Reno (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
13Meghan Grant (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
14Noe Cooper (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:01:19
15Julia Garnet (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:01:22
16Stephanie Roorda (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+0:04:30
17Shannon Baerg (Can) Russ Hays Bike Shop0:05:42
18Jessica Hannah (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
19Catherine Varland (USA) independent0:12:40
20Jennifer McMahon (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFRachel Canning (Can) Local Ride Racing/Dr. Vie Superfoods+
DNFErin Redl (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling

 

