GP Féminin de Chambéry: Erica Magnaldi takes solo victory in hilly one-day race

While part of her UAE Team ADQ team was competing at the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday, Erica Magnaldi was winning the Grand Prix Féminin de Chambéry one-day race in France.

The women's field raced a challenging 119.4km, and Magnaldi soloed to the finish line 1:18 ahead of lone chasers Mona Mitterwallner (Human Powered Health) and 2:33 ahead of third-placed Léa Curinier (FDJ-SUEZ).

Crossing the line more than three minutes back was the two-up sprint for fourth won by Barbara Malcotti (Human Powered Health).

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling