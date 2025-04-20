GP Féminin de Chambéry: Erica Magnaldi takes solo victory in hilly one-day race
Mona Mitterwallner second, Léa Curinier third in Chambéry
While part of her UAE Team ADQ team was competing at the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday, Erica Magnaldi was winning the Grand Prix Féminin de Chambéry one-day race in France.
The women's field raced a challenging 119.4km, and Magnaldi soloed to the finish line 1:18 ahead of lone chasers Mona Mitterwallner (Human Powered Health) and 2:33 ahead of third-placed Léa Curinier (FDJ-SUEZ).
Crossing the line more than three minutes back was the two-up sprint for fourth won by Barbara Malcotti (Human Powered Health).
