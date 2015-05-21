An Post Rás: Gate wins stage 5 in Ballina
Postlberger holds onto race lead
Stage 5: Newport - Ballina
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gate (Nzl) An Post-Chain Reaction
|3:07:00
|2
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|3
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|4
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|5
|Aidis Kruopis (Lit) An Post-Chain Reaction
|6
|Davide Vidano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|7
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Krinkow Advarics Cycleang
|8
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) An Post-Chain Reaction
|0:00:03
|9
|Elie Gesbert (Fra)
|10
|Alex Frame (Nzl)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|17:53:48
|2
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) An Post-Chain Reaction
|0:01:05
|3
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chain Reaction
|0:01:52
|4
|Rob Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|0:03:10
|5
|Aaron Gate (Nzl) An Post-Chain Reaction
|0:04:32
|6
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|0:05:21
|7
|Aidis Kruopis (Lit) An Post-Chain Reaction
|0:07:29
|8
|Alex Frame (Nzl)
|0:07:34
|9
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Madison Genesis
|0:07:44
|10
|Sebastian Schonberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:11:11
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy