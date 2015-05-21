Trending

An Post Rás: Gate wins stage 5 in Ballina

Postlberger holds onto race lead

Image 1 of 7

Aaron Gate (An Post-Chain Reaction)

(Image credit: Sportsfile )
Image 2 of 7

Aaron Gate (An Post-Chain Reaction) wins stage 5

(Image credit: Sportsfile )
Image 3 of 7

Aaron Gate (An Post-Chain Reaction) takes the stage 5 victory

(Image credit: Sportsfile )
Image 4 of 7

Splits in the field started near the end of stage 5

(Image credit: Sportsfile )
Image 5 of 7

The peloton races through the rain during stage 5

(Image credit: Sportsfile )
Image 6 of 7

The peloton during stage 5

(Image credit: Sportsfile )
Image 7 of 7

An Post Ras fans at the side of the road

(Image credit: Sportsfile )

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gate (Nzl) An Post-Chain Reaction3:07:00
2Marco Tizza (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
3Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
4Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
5Aidis Kruopis (Lit) An Post-Chain Reaction
6Davide Vidano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
7Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Krinkow Advarics Cycleang
8Joshua Edmondson (GBr) An Post-Chain Reaction0:00:03
9Elie Gesbert (Fra)
10Alex Frame (Nzl)

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team17:53:48
2Joshua Edmondson (GBr) An Post-Chain Reaction0:01:05
3Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post-Chain Reaction0:01:52
4Rob Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:03:10
5Aaron Gate (Nzl) An Post-Chain Reaction0:04:32
6Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M0:05:21
7Aidis Kruopis (Lit) An Post-Chain Reaction0:07:29
8Alex Frame (Nzl)0:07:34
9Martyn Irvine (Irl) Madison Genesis0:07:44
10Sebastian Schonberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:11:11

