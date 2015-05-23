An Post Rás: Müller secures penultimate stage 7 in Drogheda
Pöstlberger holds onto race lead ahead of final stage
Stage 7: Ballinamore - Drogheda
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Muller (Pol) Team Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang
|3:09:35
|2
|Damien Shaw (Irl) Louth Team Asea
|0:00:02
|3
|Daniel Aurelien (Fra) Team Pays Den Dinan
|4
|Alessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|5
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|Steven Lawley (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|7
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chain Reaction
|0:00:10
|8
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:17
|9
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Madison Genesis
|0:01:08
|10
|Marc Potts (Irl) Down Graham Powerhouse Sport
|0:01:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|24:44:44
|2
|Joshua Edmondosn (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:01:05
|3
|Ryan Mullen (IRL) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:02:19
|4
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|0:03:10
|5
|Aaron Gate (Nzl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:04:29
|6
|Jaap de Man (Ned) Team3M
|0:05:18
|7
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Madison Genesis
|0:06:03
|8
|Alex Frame (Nzl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:07:31
|9
|Aidis Kroupis (Ltu) An Post-Chain Reaction
|0:07:56
|10
|Ian Richardson (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:10:01
