An Post Rás: Müller secures penultimate stage 7 in Drogheda

Pöstlberger holds onto race lead ahead of final stage

Lukas Pöstlberger (Tirol)

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
An Post-Chain Reaction rider

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Andreas Muller (Team Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang) takes the stage 7 win

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Andreas Muller (Team Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang)

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Andreas Muller (Team Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang) wins stage 7

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Breakaway during stage 7 of An Post Ras

(Image credit: Sportsfile)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Muller (Pol) Team Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang3:09:35
2Damien Shaw (Irl) Louth Team Asea0:00:02
3Daniel Aurelien (Fra) Team Pays Den Dinan
4Alessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
5Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
6Steven Lawley (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:00:09
7Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chain Reaction0:00:10
8Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:17
9Martyn Irvine (Irl) Madison Genesis0:01:08
10Marc Potts (Irl) Down Graham Powerhouse Sport0:01:48

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team24:44:44
2Joshua Edmondosn (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction0:01:05
3Ryan Mullen (IRL) An Post - Chain Reaction0:02:19
4Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:03:10
5Aaron Gate (Nzl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:04:29
6Jaap de Man (Ned) Team3M0:05:18
7Martyn Irvine (Irl) Madison Genesis0:06:03
8Alex Frame (Nzl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:07:31
9Aidis Kroupis (Ltu) An Post-Chain Reaction0:07:56
10Ian Richardson (Irl) Dublin UCD0:10:01

