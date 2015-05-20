Kruopis wins stage 4 of An Post Rás
Pöstlberger retains race lead
Stage 4: Bearna - Newport
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|3:45:29
|2
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|3
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|4
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Madison Genesis
|5
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|6
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|7
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|8
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|0:00:15
|9
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:47
|10
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|14:46:13
|2
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:01:05
|3
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Madison Genesis
|0:01:43
|4
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:01:49
|5
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:50
|6
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Team 3M
|0:01:52
|7
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|8
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|0:03:10
|9
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:04:35
|10
|Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
|0:05:24
