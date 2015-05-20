Trending

Kruopis wins stage 4 of An Post Rás

Pöstlberger retains race lead

Image 1 of 11

Aidis Kruopis (An Post-Chainreaction) beats Davide Vigano (Team Idea 2010 ASD) for the stage win

Aidis Kruopis (An Post-Chainreaction) beats Davide Vigano (Team Idea 2010 ASD) for the stage win
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 2 of 11

Aidis Kruopis (An Post-Chainreaction)

Aidis Kruopis (An Post-Chainreaction)
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 3 of 11

Aidis Kruopis and Ryan Mullen (An Post-Chainreaction)

Aidis Kruopis and Ryan Mullen (An Post-Chainreaction)
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 4 of 11

An Post takes charge

An Post takes charge
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 5 of 11

Leader Lukas Pöstlberger (Tirol)

Leader Lukas Pöstlberger (Tirol)
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 6 of 11

The breakaway on stage 4

The breakaway on stage 4
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 7 of 11

The breakaway on stage 4

The breakaway on stage 4
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 8 of 11

The breakaway on stage 4

The breakaway on stage 4
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 9 of 11

Lukas Pöstlberger (Tirol)

Lukas Pöstlberger (Tirol)
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 10 of 11

Lukas Pöstlberger (Tirol)

Lukas Pöstlberger (Tirol)
(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 11 of 11

Stage 4 of the An Post Rás

Stage 4 of the An Post Rás
(Image credit: Sportsfile)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction3:45:29
2Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
3Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
4Martyn Irvine (Irl) Madison Genesis
5Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
6Joshua Edmondson (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
7Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
8Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam0:00:15
9Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:47
10Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team14:46:13
2Joshua Edmondson (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction0:01:05
3Martyn Irvine (Irl) Madison Genesis0:01:43
4Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction0:01:49
5Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:50
6Elliott Porter (GBr) Team 3M0:01:52
7Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
8Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:03:10
9Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post - Chainreaction0:04:35
10Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M0:05:24

Latest on Cyclingnews