An Post Rás: Pöstlberger secures overall victory

Kruopis wins stage 8 finale in Skerries

Aidis Kruopis sprints for victory on stage 8

(Image credit: Sportsfile )
Lukas Pöstlberger is congratulated by his teammate

(Image credit: Sportsfile )
All smiles from Lukas Pöstlberger

(Image credit: Sportsfile )
Stage winner Aidis Kruopis

(Image credit: Sportsfile )
A kiss for daddy at the end of the race

(Image credit: Sportsfile )
Race winner Lukas Pöstlberger

(Image credit: Sportsfile )

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post Chain Reaction2:52:27
2Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
3Damien Shaw (Irl) Louth Team Asea
4Alex Frame (NZl) New Zealand0:00:08
5Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
6Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
7Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada
8Alex Minting (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team
9Andreas Hofer (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycling Team
10Hugo Robinson (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team27:38:19
2Joshua Edmondson (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction0:01:05
3Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:02:19
4Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:03:10
5Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction0:04:29
6Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M0:05:18
7Martyn Irvine (Irl) Madison Genesis0:06:03
8Alex Frame (NZl) New Zealand0:07:31
9Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post Chain Reaction0:07:48
10Ian Richardson (Irl) Dublin UCD0:10:01

 

