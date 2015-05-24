An Post Rás: Pöstlberger secures overall victory
Kruopis wins stage 8 finale in Skerries
Stage 8: Drogheda - Skerries
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post Chain Reaction
|2:52:27
|2
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|3
|Damien Shaw (Irl) Louth Team Asea
|4
|Alex Frame (NZl) New Zealand
|0:00:08
|5
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|6
|Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
|7
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada
|8
|Alex Minting (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|9
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycling Team
|10
|Hugo Robinson (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|27:38:19
|2
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:01:05
|3
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:02:19
|4
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|0:03:10
|5
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:04:29
|6
|Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
|0:05:18
|7
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Madison Genesis
|0:06:03
|8
|Alex Frame (NZl) New Zealand
|0:07:31
|9
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:07:48
|10
|Ian Richardson (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:10:01
