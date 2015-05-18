Trending

Gate gets sprint on stage 2 of Rás

Pöstlberger claims lead as Reda disqualified

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post - Chainreaction3:29:26
2Alex Frame (NZl) New Zealand
3Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
4Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
5Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
6Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
7Elliott Porter (GBr) Team 3M
8Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
9Aurelien Daniel (Fra) Team Pays De Dinan
10Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team7:01:54
2Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:03
3Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M0:01:04
4Elliott Porter (GBr) Team 3M0:01:05
5Ian Richardson (Irl) Dublin UCD
6Josef Benetseder (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
7Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
8Joshua Edmondson (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
9Martyn Irvine (Irl) Madison Genesis0:01:43
10Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction0:01:49

