Gate gets sprint on stage 2 of Rás
Pöstlberger claims lead as Reda disqualified
Stage 2: Carlow - Tipperary
Brief Results
|1
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post - Chainreaction
|3:29:26
|2
|Alex Frame (NZl) New Zealand
|3
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|4
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|5
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|6
|Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
|7
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Team 3M
|8
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|9
|Aurelien Daniel (Fra) Team Pays De Dinan
|10
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|7:01:54
|2
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:03
|3
|Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
|0:01:04
|4
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Team 3M
|0:01:05
|5
|Ian Richardson (Irl) Dublin UCD
|6
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Hrinkow Advarics Cycleangteam
|7
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|8
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|9
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Madison Genesis
|0:01:43
|10
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|0:01:49
