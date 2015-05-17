Trending

Francesco Reda wins opening stage of An Post Ras

Reda first leader of the race

Image 1 of 7

Ian Richardson in the best Irish rider jersey

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 2 of 7

Francesco Reda (Team Idea 2010 ASD) beats Lukas Pöstlberger (Tirol Cycling Team) to the stage win

(Image credit: Sportsfile )
Image 3 of 7

Francesco Reda (Team Idea 2010 ASD)

(Image credit: Sportsfile )
Image 4 of 7

Francesco Reda (Team Idea 2010 ASD) celebrates victory

(Image credit: Sportsfile )
Image 5 of 7

Elliott Porter (Team3M) in the KOM jersey

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 6 of 7

Lukas Pöstlberger (Tirol Cycling Team) in the points classification jersey

(Image credit: Sportsfile)
Image 7 of 7

Jaap de Man in the best young riders jersey

(Image credit: Sportsfile)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Reda (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD3:32:38
2Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
3Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:00:55
4Martyn Irvine (Irl) Madison Genesis
5Marco Tizza (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
6Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang
7Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M
8Joshua Edmondson (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
9Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
10Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francesco Reda (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD3:32:25
2Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:03
3Martyn Irvine (Irl) Madison Genesis0:01:01
4Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:01:04
5Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:06
6Jaap de Man (Ned) Team 3M0:01:07
7Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
8Marco Tizza (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD0:01:08
9Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang
10Joshua Edmondson (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction

