An Post Rás: Malucelli wins stage 3 in Bearna
Pöstlberger maintains overall lead
Stage 3: Tipperary - Bearna
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|3:58:50
|2
|Alex Frame (Nzl)
|3
|Andreas Hofer (Ast) Team Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang
|4
|Peter Hawkins (Irl)
|5
|Aaron Gate (Nzl) An Post-Chain Reaction
|6
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|7
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|8
|Lukas Postlberger (Ast) Tirol Cycling Team
|9
|Alexander Cowan (Can)
|10
|Tom Barras (GBr) NFTO
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Postlberger (Ast) Tirol Cycling Team
|11:00:44
|2
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:03
|3
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|0:01:04
|4
|Iam Richardson (Irl)
|0:01:05
|5
|Elliott Porter (GBr)Team 3M
|6
|Josef Benetseder (Ast) Team Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang
|7
|Erick Roswell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|8
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|9
|Martyn Irvine (Irl) Madison Genesis
|0:01:43
|10
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post- Chain Reaction
|0:01:49
