An Post Rás: Malucelli wins stage 3 in Bearna

Pöstlberger maintains overall lead

Lukas Pöstlberger (Tirol) in the sprint jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD3:58:50
2Alex Frame (Nzl)
3Andreas Hofer (Ast) Team Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang
4Peter Hawkins (Irl)
5Aaron Gate (Nzl) An Post-Chain Reaction
6Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
7Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
8Lukas Postlberger (Ast) Tirol Cycling Team
9Alexander Cowan (Can)
10Tom Barras (GBr) NFTO

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Postlberger (Ast) Tirol Cycling Team11:00:44
2Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:03
3Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M0:01:04
4Iam Richardson (Irl)0:01:05
5Elliott Porter (GBr)Team 3M
6Josef Benetseder (Ast) Team Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang
7Erick Roswell (GBr) Madison Genesis
8Joshua Edmondson (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
9Martyn Irvine (Irl) Madison Genesis0:01:43
10Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post- Chain Reaction0:01:49

