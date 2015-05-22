Trending

Bibby wins stage 6 of An Post Rás

Postlberger leads overall

Image 1 of 11

Ian Bibby takes stage 6 of An Post Ras

Ian Bibby takes stage 6 of An Post Ras
(Image credit: Sportsfile )
Image 2 of 11

The stage 6 podium at An Post Ras

The stage 6 podium at An Post Ras
(Image credit: Sportsfile )
Image 3 of 11

An Post Ras stage 6

An Post Ras stage 6
(Image credit: Sportsfile )
Image 4 of 11

An Post Ras stage 6

An Post Ras stage 6
(Image credit: Sportsfile )
Image 5 of 11

An Post Ras stage 6

An Post Ras stage 6
(Image credit: Sportsfile )
Image 6 of 11

An Post Ras stage 6

An Post Ras stage 6
(Image credit: Sportsfile )
Image 7 of 11

An Post Ras stage 6

An Post Ras stage 6
(Image credit: Sportsfile )
Image 8 of 11

An Post Ras stage 6

An Post Ras stage 6
(Image credit: Sportsfile )
Image 9 of 11

An Post Ras stage 6

An Post Ras stage 6
(Image credit: Sportsfile )
Image 10 of 11

An Post Ras stage 6

An Post Ras stage 6
(Image credit: Sportsfile )
Image 11 of 11

An Post Ras stage 6

An Post Ras stage 6
(Image credit: Sportsfile )

A relentless barrage of attacks by Ian Bibby inside the final 25 kilometres on stage six of An Post Rás today was enough to set up a thrilling sprint finish, with the NFTO team rider emerging victorious following a thrilling sprint to the line.

Bibby attacked the descent on the final category two climb of the stage and from this point on he never looked like relinquishing his lead position. Westmeath man Damien Shaw tracked Bibby all the way, finishing in second place in what was an impressive show of strength and guile by the Louth Team Asea rider.

The longest stage of the race took the riders up the early category three climb of Drumsheen and then on to the most difficult climb thus far in this year’s race, the 10.1 kilometre category two ascent of Altinure. The latter came just over 25 kilometres from the end and was used as a springboard to propel Bibby to his maiden stage victory of An Post Rás in Ballinamore.

Approaching the 100 kilometre the peloton had managed to reel in the gap to three minutes and thirty seconds however the leaders always looked to be in control.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO3:35:47
2Damien Shaw (Irl)
3Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
4Mark Dowlinf (Irl)0:00:21
5Liam Holohan (GBr) Genesis Madison
6Clemens Frankhauser (Den) Team Hrinkow Advarics Cycleang
7Marco Tizza (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
8Conno Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
9Sean McKinnon (Can)
10Rhys lloys (Gbr) NFTO

General Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team17:53:48
2Joshua Edmondosn (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction0:01:05
3Ryan Mullen (IRL) An Post - Chain Reaction0:01:52
4Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:03:10
5Aaron Gate (Nzl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:04:32
6Jaap de Man (Ned) Team3M0:05:21
7Aidis Kruopis (Ltu)0:07:29
8Alex Frame (Nzl) An Post - Chain Reaction0:07:34
9Martyn Irvibe (Irl) Madison Genesis0:07:44
10Sebastian Schonberger (Aut)0:11:11

