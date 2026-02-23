UCI Gravel World Series – Romain Bardet and Sofía Gómez Villafane win Castellón Gravel Race
Mads Würtz Schmidt and Morgan Aguirre claim runner up positions in Spain
Romain Bardet (Factor Racing) and Sofía Gómez Villafane (Specialized Off-road) claimed victory at the Castellón Gravel Race on Sunday, with both taking solo wins in the UCI Gravel World Series race that starts and finishes in the Spanish village of Llucena.
Last week's Santa Vall winner Mads Würtz Schmidt (Specialized Off-road) claimed second in the men's race, with the European Champion finishing more than two minutes back from Bardet, while Mathijs Loman (Canyon x DT Swiss ATR) took third.
In the women's event it was Morgan Aguirre (PAS Racing) who took the runner-up position while new gravel racer Elena Hartmann – who won the Swiss national time trial title on the road from 2022-24 – came third.
Villafane, who started the season by winning at Santa Vall, had taken off after the first ten miles, working through the men's fields out on the road. Aguirre, though, had certainly not let off in the pursuit behind, finishing just 17 seconds back.
"In the closing moments of the race I did get a good reminder at the end of the race that you don’t ease up specially when you aren’t aware of time gaps because I got quite the surprise when Morgan Aguirre was right behind me with just one kicker left before the finish line," said Villafane in a social media post.
The race took place in the mountains near the east coast of Spain, with the 97km event 80% off-road and including more than 2500m of elevation gain.
The Castellón Gravel Race is the second event in the UCI Gravel World Series so far this year, with the racing in the qualifying series for the UCI Gravel World Championship having kicked off in 2026 with The Ceder in South Africa, which was won by Hayley Preen (Honeycomb 226ers) and Filippo Colombo (Scott-SRAM MTB).
Position
Rider
Time
1
Romain Bardet
3:16:39
2
Mads Würtz Schmidt
+2:04
3
Mathijs Loman
+4:27
4
Anton Stensby
+5:10
5
Paul Voss
+6:03
Position
Rider
Time
1
Sofía Gómez Villafane
3:54:57
2
Morgan Aguirre
+17
3
Elena Hartmann
+43
4
Karolina Migon
+1:06
5
Sophie Wright
+2:00
