UCI Gravel World Series – Romain Bardet and Sofía Gómez Villafane win Castellón Gravel Race

Mads Würtz Schmidt and Morgan Aguirre claim runner up positions in Spain

Romain Bardet (Factor Racing) started out his European season at Santa Vall, coming second overall in the Gravel Earth Series opener for 2026 behind Mads Würtz Schmidt (Specialized Off-road), but at Castellón he reversed the order (Image credit: @GravelEarthSeries | @SantaVall | @Roger Salanova)

Romain Bardet (Factor Racing) and Sofía Gómez Villafane (Specialized Off-road) claimed victory at the Castellón Gravel Race on Sunday, with both taking solo wins in the UCI Gravel World Series race that starts and finishes in the Spanish village of Llucena.

Last week's Santa Vall winner Mads Würtz Schmidt (Specialized Off-road) claimed second in the men's race, with the European Champion finishing more than two minutes back from Bardet, while Mathijs Loman (Canyon x DT Swiss ATR) took third.

In the women's event it was Morgan Aguirre (PAS Racing) who took the runner-up position while new gravel racer Elena Hartmann – who won the Swiss national time trial title on the road from 2022-24 – came third.

"In the closing moments of the race I did get a good reminder at the end of the race that you don’t ease up specially when you aren’t aware of time gaps because I got quite the surprise when Morgan Aguirre was right behind me with just one kicker left before the finish line," said Villafane in a social media post.

The Castellón Gravel Race is the second event in the UCI Gravel World Series so far this year, with the racing in the qualifying series for the UCI Gravel World Championship having kicked off in 2026 with The Ceder in South Africa, which was won by Hayley Preen (Honeycomb 226ers) and Filippo Colombo (Scott-SRAM MTB).

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Romain Bardet

3:16:39

2

Mads Würtz Schmidt

+2:04

3

Mathijs Loman

+4:27

4

Anton Stensby

+5:10

5

Paul Voss

+6:03

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Sofía Gómez Villafane

3:54:57

2

Morgan Aguirre

+17

3

Elena Hartmann

+43

4

Karolina Migon

+1:06

5

Sophie Wright

+2:00

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

