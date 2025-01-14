UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships overview Date January 31-February 2, 2025 Location Liévin, France Category Major Championships Previous edition elite winnners Mathieu van der Poel, Fem van Empel

Image 1 of 7 Mathieu Van Der Poel wins elite men's race (Image credit: Getty Images) Bäckstedt roars over the line as she takes victory (Image credit: Getty Images) An emotional Agostinacchio on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Gold medalist Fem Van Empel of Netherlands celebrates winning after the 76th UCI CycloCross World Championships 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images) Tibor Del Grosso holds up the number 1 as he takes victory in Liévin (Image credit: Getty Images) Revol celebrates in the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Team Mixed Relay podium on Friday included Italy in second place, gold medallists Great Britain and France in third place at UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Lievin, France (Image credit: Getty Images)

2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships Results

Day 3: Mathieu van der Poel dominates to secure seventh elite men's title

Mathieu Van der Poel (Netherlands) secured an elite men's record-equalling seventh UCI Cyclo-cross World Championship title following a commanding ride in Liévin.

Arch rival Wout van Aert (Belgium) suffered a first-lap crash while trying to reach the front and was left in second, while fellow Belgian Thibau Nys rounded out the podium in third.

Van der Poel has now matched Eric De Vlaeminck's historic number of seven elite men's world titles.

Zoe Bäckstedt lives up to the billing and defends women's U23 title

Zoe Bäckstedt Great Britain) soaked up the pressure and overcame a last-lap slip to defend her under-23 women’s Cyclo-cross World Championships crown in Liévin. Bäckstedt stayed ahead of Marie Schreiber (Luxembourg), who made a late charge and finished second, while Leonie Bentveld (Netherlands) took bronze.

Mattia Agostinacchio wins gripping junior men's race

Mattia Agostinacchio claimed the junior men's title for Italy at the 2025 Cyclo-cross World Championships in Liévin after a gripping battle with France's Soren Bruyère Joumard which lasted until the final lap.

Day 2: Three-in-a-row for Fem van Empel after hard-fought victory against Lucinda Brand in elite women's race

Fem van Empel made it a hat-trick of elite Cyclo-cross World Championship titles after coming back from a late attack by Lucinda Brand to take victory in Liévin, France, on Saturday. Puck Pieterse rounded out the podium in third place for an all-Dutch podium.

Tibor Del Grosso takes dominant win to retain U23 men's title

Tibor Del Grosso (Netherlands) dominated from start to finish to take victory and defend his U23 men's title at the 2025 UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships in France. The 22-year-old pulled out an opening lap lead and quickly rode clear of his opposition in Liévin and finished ahead of Belgian opponents Kay De Bruyckere and Jente Michels, who took silver and bronze, respectively.

Lise Revol takes home win in thrilling junior women's race

Lise Revol claimed a stunning home win for France in a thrilling junior women's race at the 2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Liévin. After a gripping battle with Czechia's Barbora Bukovská, which ebbed and flowed throughout the five-lap race, Revol fought back on the last lap to catch her opponent and drop her for the victory in the final few corners. Rafaelle Carrier (Canada) won the closely fought battle for third place.

Day 1: Great Britain wins mixed team relay

Thomas Mein anchored the final lap for Great Britain in the Team Mixed Relay, surging from third to first and securing the rainbow jerseys for the six-rider squad in the opening contest of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Liévin, France. On the podium with Mein were Zoe Bäckstedt, Oscar Amey, Cat Ferguson, Zoe Roche and Milo Wills.

Italy took second place, just two seconds back, with Stefano Viezzi, Sara Casasola, Mattia Agostinacchio, Lucia Bramati, Giorgia Pellizotti and Lucia Bramati. Another three seconds later defending champions France completed the podium in third with Célia Gery, Florian Fery, Joshua Dubau, Jules Simon, Hélène Clauzel and Zélie Lambert.

2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships Information

The UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships marks the culmination of the cyclocross season, running from January 31 to February 2, 2025 in Liévin, France.

Reigning champions Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) and Fem van Empel (Netherlands) will be back to defend their elite world titles against compatriots Thibau Nys and Pim Ronhaar on the men's side and Lucinda Brand and Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado on the women's side.

Expect stiff competition in the elite men's race from a deep roster of Belgians - Michael Vanthourenhout, Toon Aerts, Joran Wyseure and Eli Iserbyt - plus Felipe Orts Lloret of Spain and Kevin Kuhn of Switzerland.

The elite women's podium will expect a hard battle to unseat Van Empel by Zoe Bäckstedt (United Kingdom), Marie Schreiber (Luxembourg), Blanka Kata Vas (Hungary) and a deep roster from the Netherlands, including Lucinda Brand.

2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships start list

The 2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships startlists have yet to be confirmed.

2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships Route

2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships route (Image credit: UCI)

2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships Schedule