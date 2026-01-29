Jump to:

How to watch UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships: TV & streaming details for elites, U23, junior races in Hulst

News
By Contributions from published

Watch all the action as Mathieu van der Poel hunts historic eighth world title on home turf and fellow Dutch riders Puck Pieterse and Lucinda Brand lead elite women's field

LIEVIN, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 02: Gold medalist Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands celebrates winning during the 76th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships 2025 - Men&amp;apos;s Elite on February 02, 2025 in Lievin, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands) celebrates winning the 2025 UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships, his seventh in the elite division (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Watch the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships as Dutch riders battle on home soil in Hulst for rainbow stripes, Mathieu van der Poel leading the elite men's field for a record eighth title. An orange brigade of elite women are favourites, including Lucinda Brand, Puck Pieterse and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado.

2026 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships: key information

Date: Friday, January 30 to Sunday, February 1, 2026

Location: Hulst, Netherlands

US and Canada: FloBikes

UK: TNT Sports, Discovery+

FREE: UCI YouTube (select locations)

Watch anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

There are plenty of viewing options across the globe this weekend, so read on for all the information on how to watch the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Cyclo-cross World Championships free live stream

The UCI is hosting a free live stream for the 2026 Cyclo-cross World Championships in Hulst on its UCI YouTube channel.

Watch the cyclo-cross World Champs live on YouTube

Watch the cyclo-cross World Champs live on YouTube

🔥 It's free
👌 Just hit play
❗ Geo-restrictions apply

Geo-restrictions apply in most countries that have separate TV deals, including the UK, USA and Canada. Those in New Zealand and many parts of Africa and Asia can tune in. Away from home? You can still access your usual streams, by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Cyclo-cross World Championships from anywhere

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted. But that doesn't mean you can't watch the races.

In this case, a VPN will come in handy. A Virtual Private Network – to give it its full name – allows your computer to pretend it's in a different country, letting you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar recommend using a VPN for streaming as well as enhanced cyber-security – they know a thing or two about VPNs and right now they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN

Get 70% off NordVPN


🥇 World's best VPN service
✅ Fast, secure, great at unblocking
💰 Just $3.39 / £2.59 per month

View Deal

Watch Cyclo-cross World Championships in the US and Canada

In both the US and Canada, fans can watch the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships on FloBikes, the cycling streaming specialist, and the FloSports app.

FloBikes is the exclusive North American broadcaster for the World Cup series. Monthly plans cost US$29.99 or CA$39.99, but you'll save big with an annual plan at US$149.99 or CA$203.88.

Watch Cyclo-cross World Championships in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Cyclo-cross World Championships on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

TV viewers will find the two elite races (women's and men's) on TNT Sports 4 on Saturday and Sunday.

All races will be available to watch live online at Discovery+, the streaming platform for TNT Sports, which costs £30.99 a month.

How to watch cyclo-cross: Live streams, TV channels, schedule for 2025/26 season

UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships 2026 schedule

Friday, January 30

Team Relay: 13:35 CET / 12:35 GMT / 07:35 ET

Saturday, January 31

Junior Women: 11:05 CET / 10:05 GMT / 05:05 ET

U23 Men: 13:10 CET / 12:10 GMT / 07:10 ET

Women Elite: 15:10 CET / 14:10 GMT / 09:10 ET

Sunday, February 1

Junior Men: 11:05 CET / 10:05 GMT / 05:05 ET

U23 Women: 13:10 CET / 12:10 GMT / 07:10 ET

Men Elite: 15:10 CET / 14:10 GMT / 09:10 ET

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top