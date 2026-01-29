How to watch UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships: TV & streaming details for elites, U23, junior races in Hulst

Watch the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships as Dutch riders battle on home soil in Hulst for rainbow stripes, Mathieu van der Poel leading the elite men's field for a record eighth title. An orange brigade of elite women are favourites, including Lucinda Brand, Puck Pieterse and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado.

2026 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships: key information • Date: Friday, January 30 to Sunday, February 1, 2026 • Location: Hulst, Netherlands • US and Canada: FloBikes • UK: TNT Sports, Discovery+ • FREE: UCI YouTube (select locations) • Watch anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

The event gets underway on Friday, January 30 with the Mixed Team Relay event, followed by six categories competing over the weekend. The Elite Women's race is on Saturday after the junior women and under-23 men take the course. The Elite Men's race is on Sunday, after the junior men and under-23 women compete.

There are plenty of viewing options across the globe this weekend, so read on for all the information on how to watch the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Cyclo-cross World Championships free live stream

The UCI is hosting a free live stream for the 2026 Cyclo-cross World Championships in Hulst on its UCI YouTube channel.

Geo-restrictions apply in most countries that have separate TV deals, including the UK, USA and Canada. Those in New Zealand and many parts of Africa and Asia can tune in. Away from home? You can still access your usual streams, by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Cyclo-cross World Championships from anywhere

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted. But that doesn't mean you can't watch the races.

In this case, a VPN will come in handy. A Virtual Private Network – to give it its full name – allows your computer to pretend it's in a different country, letting you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar recommend using a VPN for streaming as well as enhanced cyber-security – they know a thing or two about VPNs and right now they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market.

Watch Cyclo-cross World Championships in the US and Canada

In both the US and Canada, fans can watch the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships on FloBikes, the cycling streaming specialist, and the FloSports app.

FloBikes is the exclusive North American broadcaster for the World Cup series. Monthly plans cost US$29.99 or CA$39.99, but you'll save big with an annual plan at US$149.99 or CA$203.88.

Watch Cyclo-cross World Championships in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Cyclo-cross World Championships on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

TV viewers will find the two elite races (women's and men's) on TNT Sports 4 on Saturday and Sunday.

All races will be available to watch live online at Discovery+, the streaming platform for TNT Sports, which costs £30.99 a month.

UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships 2026 schedule

Friday, January 30

Team Relay: 13:35 CET / 12:35 GMT / 07:35 ET

Saturday, January 31

Junior Women: 11:05 CET / 10:05 GMT / 05:05 ET

U23 Men: 13:10 CET / 12:10 GMT / 07:10 ET

Women Elite: 15:10 CET / 14:10 GMT / 09:10 ET

Sunday, February 1

Junior Men: 11:05 CET / 10:05 GMT / 05:05 ET

U23 Women: 13:10 CET / 12:10 GMT / 07:10 ET

Men Elite: 15:10 CET / 14:10 GMT / 09:10 ET