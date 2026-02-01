Cyclo-cross World Championships: Leonie Bentveld scores another Dutch win in the under-23 women's race

Leonie Bentveld sealed the Netherlands with another gold medal in the women’s under-23 race at the Cyclo-cross World Championships , following an exciting final lap battle with teenager Viktória Chladonová (Slovakia).

Bentveld used her technical ability on the steep descents in Hulst to gain a last-lap lead and then pull out a winning advantage.

Meanwhile, Célia Gery (France) had to settle for bronze after a crash and a bike change dropped her out of the front group.

It was an emotional moment for European champion Bentveld, who turned her bronze medal from the last two World Championships into a gold one, in front of her home crowd in Hulst.

Chladonová finished with a bronze medal in the junior ranks at the Cyclo-cross World Championships at Tabor two years earlier. The talented youngster made several mistakes on the final lap to finish 11 seconds behind, while Gerry took bronze 57 seconds behind the winner.

It was the fourth gold medal of the championships for the home nation, the Netherlands, following wins for the mixed relay, elite women, and junior men.

Results

