Cyclo-cross World Championships: Leonie Bentveld scores another Dutch win in the under-23 women's race
A solo victory for Bentveld ahead of Viktória Chladonová and Célia Gery
Leonie Bentveld sealed the Netherlands with another gold medal in the women’s under-23 race at the Cyclo-cross World Championships, following an exciting final lap battle with teenager Viktória Chladonová (Slovakia).
Bentveld used her technical ability on the steep descents in Hulst to gain a last-lap lead and then pull out a winning advantage.
Meanwhile, Célia Gery (France) had to settle for bronze after a crash and a bike change dropped her out of the front group.
It was an emotional moment for European champion Bentveld, who turned her bronze medal from the last two World Championships into a gold one, in front of her home crowd in Hulst.
Chladonová finished with a bronze medal in the junior ranks at the Cyclo-cross World Championships at Tabor two years earlier. The talented youngster made several mistakes on the final lap to finish 11 seconds behind, while Gerry took bronze 57 seconds behind the winner.
It was the fourth gold medal of the championships for the home nation, the Netherlands, following wins for the mixed relay, elite women, and junior men.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Ben raced as an amateur cyclist in the UK from a young age into the senior ranks on the road, track and in cyclocross. He has an NQJ qualification in journalism, and a sports journalism degree, and has spent over 10 years as a news and sports journalist. Ben has been covering cyclocross for media outlets, including Cyclingnews, since 2021 and has been on the ground reporting at World Championships in Zolder, Belvaux, Valkenberg, Dubendorf, and Hoogerheide. Away from cycling as a freelance sports journalist, Ben regularly reports on a range of sports including football, rugby, and snooker amongst others. However, he is happiest whilst reporting on-site at cyclocross races in Belgium and the Netherlands.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.