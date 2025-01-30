How to watch Cyclocross World Championships 2025: Live streams, TV broadcasts, Schedule

Watch the 2025 Cyclocross World Championships to see the likes of Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert, and Fem van Empel hunting rainbow jerseys in Liévin, France, from January 31 – February 2, 2025.

The Worlds doesn't mark the end of the 2024/2025 cyclocross season but does mark its high point, with all eyes on France as the champions of the world are crowned for the 12 months ahead.

The event gets underway on Friday January 31 with the Mixed Team Relay event, followed by the main races over the weekend covering the junior, U23, and Elite categories for men and women. The Elite Women's race is on Saturday, and the Elite Men's race is on Sunday.

In the men's event, Mathieu van der Poel is bidding for a seventh cyclocross world title that would tie him with Erik De Vlaeminck at the top of the record books. He's joined by his old foe Wout van Aert, who took the crown for three straight years following Van der Poel's first title in 2015 but has increasingly had to play second fiddle. They are the two overwhelming favourites.

In the women's race, there's a more open field, with Dutchwoman Fem van Empel going for a third straight title at just 22 years of age. As ever, there'll be plenty of orange jerseys at the pointy end, and while multiple world champion Marianne Vos misses out through injury, World Cup series winner Lucinda Brand is another big favourite.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Cyclocross World Championships live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

Are there any Cyclocross World Championships free streams?

Cyclocross fans have grown accustomed to free streaming this season, with all the World Cup rounds shown live on the UCI's YouTube channel, but this is not happening for the 2025 UCI Cyclocross World Championships. There are still places where you can watch the Cyclocross World Championships for free, including Belgium, the Netherlands, and France.

In Belgium, both public broadcasters are showing the elite races – that's VRT / Sporza up north for the Flemish speakers and RTBF down south in French-speaking Wallonia. A Cyclocross Worlds live stream is available on the streaming platform VRT Max but also simply via browser on Sporza's website with no registration required. For RTBF, the streaming platform is Auvio, which requires registration.

In the Netherlands, NOS has coverage that will be shown on TV and live stream via the NPO Start platform. In the host country of France, La Chaîne L'Equipe has coverage which can be accessed for free via the L'Equipe website or TF1.

Coverage in all cases is geo-restricted. Away from your home country right now? You can still unblock your usual streams with a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Cyclocross World Championships from anywhere

Travelling outside your home country doesn't mean you have to miss out on the Cyclocross World Championships. Assistance is on hand in the form of a VPN.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a piece of software that can alter your device's address to appear as if it’s in a different country. Provided it conforms with your broadcaster’s Ts&Cs, you can therefore unblock the streaming services you usually enjoy back home. It's great for watching cycling on the move and it's also great for your internet security.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN in the world right now.

Watch Cyclocross World Championships in the UK

In the UK, the 2025 UCI Cyclocross World Championships will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+, which has been at the centre of controversy amid a huge price hike.

Coverage of Cyclocross Worlds will go out on Eurosport 2 on TV and on Discovery+ on live stream, running from 1.45pm - 3.20pm GMT for the elite women's race on Saturday, and from 1.45pm - 3.35pm GMT for the elite men on Sunday.

With the Eurosport brand to close, Discovery+ has stopped its £6.99 a month plan and put cycling under the £30.99 a month plan needed for TNT Sports. Existing customers have until the end of February on the old pricing but new customers have one option and that's £30.99 a month.

You can get Eurosport on TV but the channel will be gone in a month and to watch cycling on linear TV in the future you'll need a more expensive and complicated TNT Sports TV package.

Where to watch Cyclocross World Championships in the US

Fans in the US can watch the 2025 UCI Cyclocross World Championships on cycling streaming platform Flobikes.

A subscription to Flobikes costs $29.99 a month or $149.99 for the year.

Watch Cyclocross Worlds in Canada

As in the US, Flobikes will broadcast the UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Canada.

A Flobikes subscription in Canada, which gets you more races than the US, costs CAN$39.99 a month or CAN$203.88 a year.

Cylocross World Championships 2025: Schedule, timings

Friday, January 31

Mixed Team Relay: 11.30am GMT / 12.30pm CET / 6.30am ET

Saturday, February 1

Junior Women 10am GMT / 11am CET / 5am ET

10am GMT / 11am CET / 5am ET U23 Men: 12pm GMT / 1pm CET / 7am ET

12pm GMT / 1pm CET / 7am ET Elite Women: 2pm GMT / 3pm CET / 9am ET

Sunday, February 2

Junior Men: 10am GMT / 11am CET / 5am ET

10am GMT / 11am CET / 5am ET U23 Women: 12pm GMT / 1pm CET / 7am ET

12pm GMT / 1pm CET / 7am ET Elite Men: 2pm GMT / 3pm CET / 9am ET