'Many people might think if Wout van Aert doesn't participate, there won't be any excitement' – Cyclo-cross Worlds organisers don't expect capacity crowds next weekend

'We've always said we want to host the best and most beautiful World Championships. We're more than ready for that'

Visma-Lease a Bike Team&#039;s Belgian rider Wout van Aert (L) and Alpecin-Premier Tech Team&#039;s Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel compete in the men&#039;s elite race of the Zilvermeercross cyclocross cycling event, stage 5 out of 7 in the Exact Cross competition, in Mol on January 2, 2026. (Photo by LUC CLAESSEN / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel in action at Zilvermeercross earlier this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

The build-up to the 2026 Cyclo-cross World Championships is underway, with the culmination of the 'cross season coming up next weekend.

Dutch racers Lucinda Brand and Mathieu van der Poel will be heading into the Worlds as the top favourites to take home the rainbow jerseys, the pair having racked up 28 wins between them across 32 races.

