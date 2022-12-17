Latest UAE Tour results

Remco Evenepoel wins UAE Tour 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UAE Tour opened with crosswind mayhem, with the peloton split early in the stage and reforming before shattering again with 30km to go. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) and Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) made the front group with a bunch sprint won by Evenepoel's teammate Tim Merlier.

Soudal-Quickstep won the stage 2 team time trial but Plapp's Ineos team did enough to move him into the race lead.

Einer Rubio (Movistar) soloed to victory atop Jebel Jais and Remco Evenepoel took the lead on stage 3 of the UAE Tour by a seven-second margin over Plapp.

On Thursday, Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) claimed victory on stage 4 of the UAE Tour, edged out Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and Sam Welsford (Team DSM) in a tight bunch sprint in Dubai.

On Friday, stage 5, Dylan Groenewegen took the sprint victory in beating Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line in Umm-Al-Quwain.

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) took the sprint honours, again, on stage 6 on Saturday. He powered to the win ahead of Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) to win stage 6 in Abu Dhabi.

The race concluded on Sunday with the stage 7 finale to the top of Jabel Hafeet where Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) secured the day's victory while Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) won the overall title.

Men’s UAE Tour 2023 information

When is the men’s UAE Tour? The UAE Tour returns for a fifth edition in 2023, taking place February 20-26.

How long is the men’s UAE Tour? The UAE Tour is a seven-day UCI WorldTour stage race, which typically includes opening flat stages in the desert and culminates with arduous climbing days.

Where is the men’s UAE Tour held? The UAE Tour takes place in the United Arab Emirates. It is the only UCI WorldTour event in the Middle East.

Men’s UAE Tour 2023 - Past winners

The past two years the UAE Tour served as the launching pad to the men’s WorldTour calendar, as the global pandemic caused cancellations to January events in Australia. This time, the lone WorldTour race in the Middle East is positioned as the third event on the WorldTour calendar for men, as the Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race return to their January slots.

The UAE Tour launched in 2019 when two existing races merged, the Abu Dhabi Tour and the Dubai Tour. Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won the inaugural race.

A full lineup of the 18 WorldTour teams are expected to compete, with top ProTeams in contention as well.

UAE Tour Date: February 20-26, 2023 Location: United Arab Emirates Category: WorldTour Past Champions Previous Edition: 2022

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won the overall title for a second year in a row, making it a replay of 2021 as he finished in front of runner-up Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers). The Slovenian won the seventh and final stage of the UAE Tour at the top of Jebel Hafeet, his third victory on the signature climb.

Jebel Hafeet has been the grand finale of the seven-day stage race on multiple occasions. It has become a defining climb in the Middle East, having been part of the Abu Dhabi Tour and now the UAE Tour. The climb sits on one of the highest mountains in the United Arab Emirates and near the border with Oman.

Also on the usual menu for the UAE Tour is the summit finish at Jebel Jais. The road to the top of the imposing mountain was completed in 2017, and goes upward for 20 kilometres.

The UAE Tour on the women’s WorldTour will take place February 9-12.

The UAE Tour will take place over 7 stages from Al Mirfa to Jebel Hafeet.

UAE Tour Schedule