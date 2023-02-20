How to watch the UAE Tour – live streaming
Evenepoel, Cavendish, Yates, Ewan, Bennett among the top riders in action at the seven-day stage race
The 2023 road racing season is now well underway as riders head for the sun around the world to kick off their seasons, with the 2023 UAE Tour on the menu for a number of the top stars of the peloton.
The race runs from February 20-26 and brings together top GC riders and sprinters around the peloton as they take on seven days of racing in the UAE.
Cyclingnews will bring you full live coverage, reports, results, news, interviews and analysis of the 2023 UAE Tour.
There are plenty of big names heading to the Middle East for the race, with a fierce GC battle expected as the riders take on a 17km team time trial, the usual summit finishes at Jebel Jais and Jebel Hafeet, plus several sprint stages.
World champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) is the headline GC name at the race, the Belgian searching for his first win of the 2023 season.
He'll do battle against UAE Team Emirates pairing Adam Yates and Jay Vine, as well as Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan), Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ), Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers), Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Andreas Leknassund (Team DSM), and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma).
The sprint field is up there with the strongest we'll see all season. Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny), Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep), Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious), Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers), Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma), Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla), and Sam Welsford (Team DSM) are all taking part.
Live streams
If you're in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, or any one of numerous European countries, the race will be aired live and in full on GCN+ (opens in new tab) and Eurosport – via Discovery+ (opens in new tab).
If you're in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, or any one of numerous European countries, the race will be aired live and in full on GCN+ (opens in new tab) and Eurosport – via Discovery+ (opens in new tab).
A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. A year's subscription to GCN+ costs £39.99.
If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams are geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.
If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams are geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.
Schedule
|Stage
|Date
|Location
|Times (CET)
|Stage 1
|February 20
|Al Dhafra Castle - Al Mirfa
|10:00 - 13:30
|Stage 2
|February 21
|Khalifa Port - Khalifa Port TTT
|12:30
|Stage 3
|February 22
|Umbrella Beach Al Fujairah - Jebel Jais
|08:45 - 13:30
|Stage 4
|February 23
|Al Shindagha - Dubai Harbour
|09:30 - 13:30
|Stage 5
|February 24
|Al Marjan Island - Umm al Quwain
|09:35 - 13:30
|Stage 6
|February 25
|Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi - Abu Dhabi Breakwater
|09:40 - 13:30
|Stage 7
|February 26
|Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium - Jebel Hafeet
|09:45 - 13:30
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.
