How to watch the UAE Tour – live streaming

Riders race through the desert on stage 1 of the UAE Tour

The 2023 road racing season is now well underway as riders head for the sun around the world to kick off their seasons, with the 2023 UAE Tour on the menu for a number of the top stars of the peloton.

The race runs from February 20-26 and brings together top GC riders and sprinters around the peloton as they take on seven days of racing in the UAE.

The race runs from February 20-26 and brings together top GC riders and sprinters around the peloton as they take on seven days of racing in the UAE.

Cyclingnews will bring you full live coverage, reports, results, news, interviews and analysis of the 2023 UAE Tour.

There are plenty of big names heading to the Middle East for the race, with a fierce GC battle expected as the riders take on a 17km team time trial, the usual summit finishes at Jebel Jais and Jebel Hafeet, plus several sprint stages.

World champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) is the headline GC name at the race, the Belgian searching for his first win of the 2023 season.

He'll do battle against UAE Team Emirates pairing Adam Yates and Jay Vine, as well as Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan), Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ), Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers), Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Andreas Leknassund (Team DSM), and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma).

The sprint field is up there with the strongest we'll see all season. Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny), Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep), Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious), Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers), Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma), Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla), and Sam Welsford (Team DSM) are all taking part.

Live streams

If you're in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, or any one of numerous European countries, the race will be aired live and in full on GCN+ (opens in new tab) and Eurosport – via Discovery+ (opens in new tab).

A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. A year's subscription to GCN+ costs £39.99.

