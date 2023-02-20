How to watch the UAE Tour – live streaming

By Daniel Ostanek
published

Evenepoel, Cavendish, Yates, Ewan, Bennett among the top riders in action at the seven-day stage race

AL MIRFA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 20 A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape in the desert rduring the 5th UAE Tour 2023 Stage 1 a 151km stage from Al Dhafra Castle to Al Mirfa UAETour on February 20 2023 in Al Mirfa United Arab Emirates Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Riders race through the desert on stage 1 of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)
The 2023 road racing season is now well underway as riders head for the sun around the world to kick off their seasons, with the 2023 UAE Tour on the menu for a number of the top stars of the peloton.

The race runs from February 20-26 and brings together top GC riders and sprinters around the peloton as they take on seven days of racing in the UAE.

Cyclingnews will bring you full live coverage, reports, results, news, interviews and analysis of the 2023 UAE Tour.

There are plenty of big names heading to the Middle East for the race, with a fierce GC battle expected as the riders take on a 17km team time trial, the usual summit finishes at Jebel Jais and Jebel Hafeet, plus several sprint stages.

World champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) is the headline GC name at the race, the Belgian searching for his first win of the 2023 season.

He'll do battle against UAE Team Emirates pairing Adam Yates and Jay Vine, as well as  Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan), Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ), Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers), Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Andreas Leknassund (Team DSM), and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma).

The sprint field is up there with the strongest we'll see all season. Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan), Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny), Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep), Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious), Elia Viviani (Ineos Grenadiers), Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma), Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Dylan Groenewegen  (Jayco-AlUla), and Sam Welsford (Team DSM) are all taking part.

Live streams

If you're in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, or any one of numerous European countries, the race will be aired live and in full on GCN+ and Eurosport – via Discovery+.

If you're in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, or any one of numerous European countries, the race will be aired live and in full on GCN+ (opens in new tab) and Eurosport – via Discovery+ (opens in new tab).

A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. A year's subscription to GCN+ costs £39.99.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams are geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc. 

Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally
StageDateLocationTimes (CET)
Stage 1February 20Al Dhafra Castle - Al Mirfa10:00 - 13:30
Stage 2February 21Khalifa Port - Khalifa Port TTT12:30
Stage 3February 22Umbrella Beach Al Fujairah - Jebel Jais08:45 - 13:30
Stage 4February 23Al Shindagha - Dubai Harbour09:30 - 13:30
Stage 5February 24Al Marjan Island - Umm al Quwain09:35 - 13:30
Stage 6February 25Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi - Abu Dhabi Breakwater09:40 - 13:30
Stage 7February 26Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium - Jebel Hafeet09:45 - 13:30

