Questions remain for Evenepoel, Del Toro the real deal, and a new brutal climb that's here to stay – What we learned from the 2026 UAE Tour

As WorldTour racing resumed in February, the eighth edition of the men's UAE Tour brought a mix of shocks and expected performances from some of the biggest names in the sport, with UAE Team Emirates-XRG coming out on top again at their home race.

UAE's Isaac del Toro emerged as the top rider to claim his first WorldTour stage race win overall. But the Mexican's expected main rival, Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was well off the pace on the two climbing days, despite making a flying start to the season and winning the UAE stage 2 time trial.

While Del Toro ultimately lived up to the hype and took red, other general classification hopefuls also took important steps in their overall riding, most notably Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) who put together an impressive race and won the toughest stage and new summit finish at Jebel Mobrah.