Questions remain for Evenepoel, Del Toro the real deal, and a new brutal climb that's here to stay – What we learned from the 2026 UAE Tour

Five key takeaways from seven days of racing at the Middle East's only elite men's WorldTour event

JEBEL HAFEET, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 21: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe competes during the 8th UAE Tour 2026, Stage 6 a 168km stage from Al Ain Museum to Jebel Hafeet 1036m / #UCIWT / on February 21, 2026 in Jebel Hafeet, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
As WorldTour racing resumed in February, the eighth edition of the men's UAE Tour brought a mix of shocks and expected performances from some of the biggest names in the sport, with UAE Team Emirates-XRG coming out on top again at their home race.

UAE's Isaac del Toro emerged as the top rider to claim his first WorldTour stage race win overall. But the Mexican's expected main rival, Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was well off the pace on the two climbing days, despite making a flying start to the season and winning the UAE stage 2 time trial.