Merlier wins UAE Tour stage 1 photo finish as echelons blows-up GC

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) beat Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny) by the tightest of margins to win to stage 1 of the UAE Tour, while his teammate Remco Evenepoel stole an early march on his GC rivals on an opening day of racing blown apart by crosswinds and echelons.

Ewan initially thought he had claimed the sprint from the 13-man break, but the photo-finish image suggested a dead heat. After lengthy deliberation, however, the UCI commissaires eventually gave the verdict to Merlier.

Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan) took third ahead of Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma).

Crosswinds sparked attacks and echelons all stage and then the decisive move took shape with 29 km to go, with Soudal-QuickStep and Lotto-Dstny helping to force the decisive, select echelon.

Evenepoel found allies of circumstance in the group, including Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) and Pello Bilbao, who had three Bahrain Victorious teammates for company.

Their combined efforts saw the break enter the final 20 km with 40 seconds in hand on the chasers, and they would extend that lead to 51 seconds by the finish.

The combination of crosswinds and crashes splintered the peloton into echelons in the opening kilometres of the stage, with Evenepoel always present and correct at the head of affairs.

When the front two groups eventually merged with 50km to go, the intensity finally relented. With the main body of the peloton inching nearer, it appeared as though the day might yet end with a mass sprint.

Instead, just as it seemed the race was about to be stitched back together, a new echelon split it open all over again. While the strongmen in front pressed on, there was hesitation among the chasers and the gap opened irretrievably.

It was a most disappointing afternoon for UAE Team Emirates in their home race. With Tadej Pogacar preferring to start his season in Spain, new signings Adam Yates and Jay Vine line out as leaders but they both conceded almost a minute to the favourite Evenepoel.

