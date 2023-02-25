Tim Merlier powers to bunch sprint win on UAE Tour stage 6
More to follow...
Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) won stage 6 of the UAE Tour in a frantic bunch sprint, beating Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-Alula) to the line in Abu Dhabi.
The penultimate stage of the race was also the last opportunity for the sprinters, and with so many fast men in the field still seeking their first win of the week, it was always liable to be a tense finale.
Already a winner from the break on the opening day, Merlier showed nous and strength here to claim his second victory of the week, hitting the front on the crown of the final bend and fending off the fast-closing Bennett.
Groenewegen, winner on stage 5, had to settle for third ahead of Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and Fernando Gaviria (Movistar).
There was disappointment for Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan), who was unable to sprint after sustaining a puncture inside the final 2km.
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) remains in the overall lead ahead of Sunday’s mountaintop finale.
More to follow…
Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling's Golden Generation
