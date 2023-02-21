Soudal-QuickStep speed to victory in UAE Tour stage 2 team time trial
Belgian squad beats EF Education-EasyPost by one second as Plapp takes GC lead
Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) took the overall lead at the UAE Tour as Remco Evenepoel laid down a marker by leading his Soudal-QuickStep squad to victory on the stage 2 team time trial at Khalifa Port.
The Belgian squad pipped EF Education-EasyPost by a second to claim the stage honours, with Ineos Grandiers taking third at two seconds.
EF Education-EasyPost spent the bulk of the afternoon in the hot seat and they looked set for stage victory when Soudal-QuickStep, the last team down the start ramp, came through the intermediate check some seven seconds down.
Evenepoel took command on the latter part of the course, however, and Soudal-QuickStep stopped the clock at 18:17 to claim the win.
Bahrain Victorious took fourth at 4 seconds, while the UAE Team Emirates squad of Adam Yates could only manage 8th at 16 seconds.
Plapp and Evenepoel are now locked on the same time at the top of the standings, but the Australian will wear the red leader's jersey on stage 3, with Nikias Arndt (Bahrain Victorious) third overall at three seconds.
More to follow…
