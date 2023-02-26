Remco Evenepoel seals UAE Tour victory
World champion takes second behind Adam Yates at Jebel Hafeet
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) sealed overall victory at the UAE Tour after he placed second behind Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) on stage 7 to Jebel Hafeet.
Yates began his onslaught with 6km to go, when only Evenepoel and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) could follow his initial acceleration. Evenepoel later took up the pace-making and distanced Kuss from the group, but the world champion was in turn dropped by Yates with 3km remaining.
After initially falling 15 seconds behind Yates, Evenepoel drew closer with a thunderous effort in the final kilometre, but he had to settle for second on the stage, 10 seconds down on the Briton.
Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R-Citroën) came home in third at 42 seconds, with Kuss a further five seconds back in fourth.
Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) and Luke Plapp (Ineos) crossed the line 54 seconds down.
That was enough for Plapp to seal second overall, 59 seconds down on Evenepoel, but Bilbao was bumped off the podium by Yates thanks to the time bonus for stage victory.
"The tactic was to go full gas at the bottom. We had nothing to lose. I was so far down on the GC after the crosswind stage, we just had to go all out from the bottom and see what happened," Yates said. "The guys did an amazing job. I attacked quite early but I knew I had to push really hard to drop the guys. And finally I managed to do it."
For Evenepoel, overall victory at the UAE Tour marked his first win as world champion and an important marker on his way to the Giro d'Italia in May.
"It’s the first race I came to try to do a good GC," Evenpoel said. "I haven’t gone to altitude yet, I’ll go in a few days, so I can only improve. But I can be really happy and proud with the shape I have now."
More to follow...
Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation (opens in new tab), published by Gill Books.
