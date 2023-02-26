Remco Evenepoel seals UAE Tour victory

Image 1 of 12 (Image credit: Getty) (Image credit: Getty) Adam Yates drops Remco Evenepoel to win the final stage of the UAE Tour (Image credit: Getty) Remco Evenepoel was dropped with 3km to go as Adam Yates danced clear. (Image credit: Getty) Remco Evenepoel crosses the line in second place (Image credit: Getty) Remco Evenepoel limited his losses in the final 3km (Image credit: Getty) Adam Yates takes a bidon as he and Sepp Kuss keep pace with Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: Getty) Sepp Kuss battles on the climb of Jebel Hafeet (Image credit: Getty) Remco Evenepoel set the tempo after Adam Yates' initial attack (Image credit: Getty) Adam Yates powers into the final kilometre with a winning lead. (Image credit: Getty) Adam Yates' stage win moved him onto the final podium. (Image credit: Getty) (Image credit: Getty)

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) sealed overall victory at the UAE Tour after he placed second behind Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) on stage 7 to Jebel Hafeet.

Yates began his onslaught with 6km to go, when only Evenepoel and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) could follow his initial acceleration. Evenepoel later took up the pace-making and distanced Kuss from the group, but the world champion was in turn dropped by Yates with 3km remaining.

After initially falling 15 seconds behind Yates, Evenepoel drew closer with a thunderous effort in the final kilometre, but he had to settle for second on the stage, 10 seconds down on the Briton.

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R-Citroën) came home in third at 42 seconds, with Kuss a further five seconds back in fourth.

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) and Luke Plapp (Ineos) crossed the line 54 seconds down.

That was enough for Plapp to seal second overall, 59 seconds down on Evenepoel, but Bilbao was bumped off the podium by Yates thanks to the time bonus for stage victory.

"The tactic was to go full gas at the bottom. We had nothing to lose. I was so far down on the GC after the crosswind stage, we just had to go all out from the bottom and see what happened," Yates said. "The guys did an amazing job. I attacked quite early but I knew I had to push really hard to drop the guys. And finally I managed to do it."

For Evenepoel, overall victory at the UAE Tour marked his first win as world champion and an important marker on his way to the Giro d'Italia in May.

"It’s the first race I came to try to do a good GC," Evenpoel said. "I haven’t gone to altitude yet, I’ll go in a few days, so I can only improve. But I can be really happy and proud with the shape I have now."

More to follow...

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)