Molano claims narrow sprint victory on UAE Tour stage 4

Image 1 of 10 Juan Sebastian Molano (left) edged to the stage 4 victory (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) The jersey holders lead the peloton at the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) The riders prepare to get racing on the stage (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) The peloton out on the pan-flat stage 4 course (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) The peloton racing towards the skyscrapers of Dubai (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) The breakaway – Alexis Baudin, Samuele Zoccarato, and Alessandro Tonelli (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Ineos Grenadiers lined out in the peloton (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) A warning sign not often seen by the European peloton (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) The peloton speeds through Dubai on stage 4 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Movistar lead the pacemaking in the peloton (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)

Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) claimed victory on stage 4 of the UAE Tour, edging out Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and Sam Welsford (Team DSM) in a tight bunch sprint in Dubai.

A photo finish was required to separate the trio on the line but the Colombian just nudged his front wheel a couple of centimetres ahead of the Dutchman's on the throw, with Welsford sandwiched in between them.

Stage 1 winner Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) lost out to Welsford in the battle for the wheel of early-opener Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) and then sat up and coasted home, while Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) was never in a position to compete for the podium on the left-hand side of the road.

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) surfed the back of the bunch for much of the run-in but finished safely to retain the overall lead of the race, with no changes at the top of the standings.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)