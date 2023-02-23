Molano claims narrow sprint victory on UAE Tour stage 4

By Patrick Fletcher
published

Colombian beats Kooij and Welsford in Dubai headwind sprint

Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) claimed victory on stage 4 of the UAE Tour, edging out Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and Sam Welsford (Team DSM) in a tight bunch sprint in Dubai.

A photo finish was required to separate the trio on the line but the Colombian just nudged his front wheel a couple of centimetres ahead of the Dutchman's on the throw, with Welsford sandwiched in between them.

Stage 1 winner Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) lost out to Welsford in the battle for the wheel of early-opener Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) and then sat up and coasted home, while Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) was never in a position to compete for the podium on the left-hand side of the road.

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) surfed the back of the bunch for much of the run-in but finished safely to retain the overall lead of the race, with no changes at the top of the standings.

