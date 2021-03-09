Tour of Flanders Women 2021
Tour of Flanders Women the most prestigious one-day race on the Women's WorldTour
Annemiek van Vleuten wins Tour of Flanders 2021
Ten years after her first victory, Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) was finally able to repeat in the women's Tour of Flanders 2021, taking out a solo win after attacking on the final climb of the Paterberg.
Van Vleuten was part of a much reduced bunch that came into the crux point of the race with most of the favourites including world champion Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx), Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo).
But no rider could follow the European champion when she came to the front on the steep cobbled ascent and simply rode away. Although her margin started small, Van Vleuten gained 26 seconds by the finish.
Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) easily out-sprinted the rest for second with Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) rounding out the podium in third.
- Tour of Flanders Women home
- Tour of Flanders Women start list
- Tour of Flanders Women 2021 - Race Preview
- How to watch the 2021 Tour of Flanders – live TV and streaming
- Cyclingnews announces live coverage of Women's WorldTour, Olympics, Worlds
Tour of Flanders date: Sunday April 4, 2021
Distance: 152km
Start: Oudenaarde, Belgium - 1:35pm CET
Finish: Oudenaarde, Belgium - 5:35pm CET
The Tour of Flanders Women is the most prestigious of the women's Spring Classics held on April 4 in Oudenaard, Belgium.
The race was reduced from 159km to 135km during the revised calendar last year where Chantal van den Broek-Blaak took a solo victory. The 152km route, this year, will to once again start in Oudenaarde and cover a combination of cobbled sectors and 13 steep climbs on the loop back to Oudenaarde.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Join Cyclingnews for live coverage of 2021 Tour of Flanders Women, and check in after the race for our full report, results, gallery, news and features, and check out more details for How to Watch live streaming of the 2021 Tour of Flanders.
- Tour of Flanders defending champion Chantal van den Broek-Blaak was targeting Paris-Roubaix
- Longo Borghini: I needed rest but I’ll be ready for the Tour of Flanders
- Marianne Vos: I still get nervous ahead of big targets like Tour of Flanders
- Annemiek van Vleuten dialed in ahead of Tour of Flanders
- Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig: Instinct will win Tour of Flanders
- Bastianelli hoping for luck, strength and good feelings at Tour of Flanders
- Cyclingnews announces live coverage of Women's WorldTour, Olympics, Worlds
- The Cyclingnews guide to the 2021 Women's WorldTour
Women's Tour of Flanders route
The women will race 152km starting and finishing in Oudenaarde. Flanders Classics have arranged a route with a combination of cobbles sectors early on followed by the 13 steep climbs along route before the finish in Oudenaarde.
The climbs
- Kattenberg (57km) - 0.8km at 6 per cent
- Edelare (62km) - 1.5km at 4.2 per cent
- Boineberg (67km) - 1.2km at 5.1 per cent
- Mollenberg (76km) - 0.4km at 7 per cent and max 14 per cent
- Marlbouroughstraat (80km) - 2km at 3 per cent
- Berendries (84km) - 0.9km at 7 per cent and mad 12 per cent
- Valkenberg (90km) - 0.5km at 8 per cent and max 12 per cent
- Berg Ten Houte (102.5km) - 1.1km at 6 per cent and max 21 per cent
- Kanarieberg (108km) - 1km at 7 per cent and max 14 per cent
- Taaienberg (112km) - 0.5km at 6 per cent and max 15 per cent
- Kruisberg/Hotond (125km) - 2.5km at 5 per cent and max 9 per cent
- Oude Kwaremont (135km) - 2.2km at 4 per cent and 11 per cent max
- Paterberg (140km) - 0.3km at 13 per cent and max 20 per cent
2021 Tour of Flanders Women Teams
- SD Worx
- Liv Racing
- Movistar Team
- FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
- Team BikeExchange
- Alé BTC Ljubljana
- Canyon SRAM Racing
- Team DSM
- Trek-Segafredo Women
- Lotto Soudal Ladies
- Team Jumbo-Visma Women
- A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
- Aromitalia - Basso Bikes - Vaiano
- Bingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team
- Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
- Ciclismo Mundial
- Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
- Drops
- Hitec Products
- Massi - Tactic Women Team
- Multum Accountants LSK Ladies Cycling Team
- Parkhotel Valkenburg
- Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank
- Valcar-Travel&Service
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.