Annemiek van Vleuten wins the Tour of Flanders 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Ten years after her first victory, Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) was finally able to repeat in the women's Tour of Flanders 2021, taking out a solo win after attacking on the final climb of the Paterberg.

Van Vleuten was part of a much reduced bunch that came into the crux point of the race with most of the favourites including world champion Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx), Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo).

But no rider could follow the European champion when she came to the front on the steep cobbled ascent and simply rode away. Although her margin started small, Van Vleuten gained 26 seconds by the finish.

Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) easily out-sprinted the rest for second with Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) rounding out the podium in third.

Tour of Flanders date: Sunday April 4, 2021

Distance: 152km

Start: Oudenaarde, Belgium - 1:35pm CET

Finish: Oudenaarde, Belgium - 5:35pm CET



The Tour of Flanders Women is the most prestigious of the women's Spring Classics held on April 4 in Oudenaard, Belgium.

The race was reduced from 159km to 135km during the revised calendar last year where Chantal van den Broek-Blaak took a solo victory. The 152km route, this year, will to once again start in Oudenaarde and cover a combination of cobbled sectors and 13 steep climbs on the loop back to Oudenaarde.

Women's Tour of Flanders route

Tour of Flanders Women 2021 (Image credit: Flanders Classics)

The women will race 152km starting and finishing in Oudenaarde. Flanders Classics have arranged a route with a combination of cobbles sectors early on followed by the 13 steep climbs along route before the finish in Oudenaarde.

The climbs

Kattenberg (57km) - 0.8km at 6 per cent

Edelare (62km) - 1.5km at 4.2 per cent

Boineberg (67km) - 1.2km at 5.1 per cent

Mollenberg (76km) - 0.4km at 7 per cent and max 14 per cent

Marlbouroughstraat (80km) - 2km at 3 per cent

Berendries (84km) - 0.9km at 7 per cent and mad 12 per cent

Valkenberg (90km) - 0.5km at 8 per cent and max 12 per cent

Berg Ten Houte (102.5km) - 1.1km at 6 per cent and max 21 per cent

Kanarieberg (108km) - 1km at 7 per cent and max 14 per cent

Taaienberg (112km) - 0.5km at 6 per cent and max 15 per cent

Kruisberg/Hotond (125km) - 2.5km at 5 per cent and max 9 per cent

Oude Kwaremont (135km) - 2.2km at 4 per cent and 11 per cent max

Paterberg (140km) - 0.3km at 13 per cent and max 20 per cent

2021 Tour of Flanders Women Teams