How to watch the Tour of Flanders – Spring Classics live streaming

Van der Poel, Van Aert, and Asgreen tackle the cobbles during the 2021 Tour of Flanders

The Tour of Flanders is only days away and the first major peak of the 2022 Spring Classics. If you're looking for a way to watch the action in the coming month we've put together a handy Classics live stream guide.

The series of one-day races in Belgium, France, and Italy packing the calendar through March and April bring four Monuments throughout the spring: Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but there's plenty of other upcoming racing to look forward to as well.

Belgium's spring Classics are heading towards their grand finale on Sunday, with the men's and women's Tour of Flanders capping off two weeks of cobbled racing in the country. The Monument is one of the biggest races of the year and is the penultimate cobbled Classic of the season prior to Paris-Roubaix.

Cyclingnews will bring you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the races. Read on to find out how to watch the spring Classics via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

Both men and women will face similar routes featuring famous hills such as the Koppenberg, Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg before a flat 13km run to the line in Oudenaarde.

The men will take on a 273km route featuring 18 major climbs and 15 cobbled sectors including three ascents of the Oude Kwaremonth, two of Paterberg plus rides up the Berg Ten Houte, Steenbeekdries, Stationsberg, Taaienberg, and more.

The women will ride a 159km route with 11 major climbs and 11 cobbled sectors. They'll race the Kwaremont-Paterberg duo once while also taking on Steenbeekdries, Stationsberg, Taaienberg, and more.

Men's schedule: Start – 10:00 (09:00 BST, 04:00 EST), Finish – 16:47 (15:47 BST, 10:47 EST) on Sunday, April 3

Women's schedule: Start – 13:25 (12:35 BST, 06:35 EST), Finish – 17:44 (16:44 BST, 11:44 EST) on Sunday, April 3

Image 1 of 2 The men's race profile (Image credit: Flanders Classics) Image 2 of 2 The women's race profile (Image credit: Flanders Classics)

Live Stream

The Tour of Flanders will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport and Discovery+. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. Discovery+ offers the same coverage for the same prices, too.

The race will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe and in select other territories on GCN+, with a year’s subscription costing £39.99.

In the USA, Australia, and Canada, the races will be broadcast on Flobikes. A year's subscription costs $150 in the US and $209.99 in Canada)

Local Belgian broadcasters RTBF and Sporza will also air the races.

We'll keep you updated with out 'How to Watch' guides throughout the spring Classics season, with other broadcasters to keep in mind during the coming month including NBC Sports via Peacock ($4.99 per month in the US).

If you don't have cable TV, then NBC Sports can also be accessed over IP, via smart TV, or any other smart device, via SlingTV ($35 per month with the first month discounted by $10) or FuboTV ($64.99 per month) – both services offer free trials, too.

Spring Classics broadcasting options around Europe include Rai Sport (Italy), France TV, L'Equipe TV (France), NOS (Netherlands), EITB (Basque Country), and RTVE (Spain).

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Startlist information

As ever, the cream of the crop of cobbled Classics riders will be present on the start lines on Sunday.

The men's lineup is headed by Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Kasper Asgreen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

The top women riding include Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx), Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo), and Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma).

Beyond those superstar names, however, there are plenty of major contenders taking part.

Yves Lampaert, Zdenek Stybar (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Tiesj Benoot, Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Tom Pidcock, Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Victor Campenaerts, Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal), Jasper Stuyven, Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Greg Van Avermaet, Oliver Naesen (AG2R Citroën) all look set to form part of several very strong teams in the men's race.

It's also worth looking out for Alexander Kristoff (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), Sep Vanmarcke (Israel-Premier Tech), Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies), Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco), and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ).

In the women's race several teams have multiple contenders, including Lucinda Brand, Ellen van Dijk, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, Demi Vollering (SD Worx), Anna Henderson, Coryn Labecki (Jumbo-Visma)

Also look out for Emma Norsgaard (Movistar), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Grace Brown, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Nouvelle Acquitaine-Futuroscope), Amanda Spratt (BikeExhange-Jayco), Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT), and Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ).

Men's spring schedule

Date Race Broadcasters April 3 Tour of Flanders Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 4 Scheldeprijs Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 10 Amstel Gold Race Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 13 Brabantse Pijl Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 17 Paris-Roubaix Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 20 La Flèche Wallonne Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 24 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN

Women's spring schedule