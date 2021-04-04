Annemiek van Vleuten wins Tour of Flanders

Second victory ten years later for European champion
Ten years after her first victory, Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) has won her second Tour of Flanders. The European champion attacked from a small group of favourites on the final climb with 14km to go, before extending her gap from seven seconds at the top of the Paterberg to 25 seconds at the finish.
From the chase group, Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) beat Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) in the sprint for second place.
More to come ...
Brief Results
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
2
Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
3
Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange
4
Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
5
Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
6
Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
7
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope