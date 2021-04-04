Annemiek van Vleuten wins Tour of Flanders

Image 1 of 41 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 41 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 41 Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) wins the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 41 European champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) on a solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 41 Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) on a solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 41 Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) on a solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 41 Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) on a solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 41 Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) puts in her winning move on the Paterberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 41 Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) attacks on the Paterberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 41 Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 41 Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 41 Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 41 Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) pushes the pace (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 41 Jolien D'hoore (SD Worx) chasing down Cordon-Ragot (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 41 Jolien D'hoore (SD Worx) leads the chase (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 41 Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) was a late solo attacker (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 41 Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) in the Women's WorldTour leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 41 Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) marked by Emilia Fahlin (FDJ) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 41 Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) marked by Emilia Fahlin (FDJ) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 41 Leah Thomas (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 41 Lizzie Deignan and Marianne Vos behind Lisa Klein (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 41 Jelena Eric (Movistar Team) on the move (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 41 Hannah Barnes on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 41 The peloton in the women's Tour of Flanders 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 41 Jolien D'hoore (SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 41 Lisa Klein leads the chase (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 41 Early attacks in the 2021 Women's Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 41 Christine Majerus at the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 41 Rozanne Slik (Bingoal Casino Chevalmeire) and Emilie Moberg (Drops Le Col) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 41 Femke Markus in the escape with Inga Cesuliene (Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 41 Femke Markus (Parkhotel Valkenburg) tries to bridge to the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 41 Mieke Koger (Coop-Hitec Products) and Fien Van Eynde (Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus) were the early escapees (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 41 Alice Barnes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 41 The 2021 Women's Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 35 of 41 Attacks fly in the 2021 Women's Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 41 Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) at the start of the 2021 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 37 of 41 Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) at the start of the 2021 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 38 of 41 Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing) at the start of the 2021 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 39 of 41 Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) at the start of the 2021 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 40 of 41 Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) at the start of the 2021 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 41 of 41 Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Plantur-Pura) at the start of the 2021 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Ten years after her first victory, Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) has won her second Tour of Flanders. The European champion attacked from a small group of favourites on the final climb with 14km to go, before extending her gap from seven seconds at the top of the Paterberg to 25 seconds at the finish.

From the chase group, Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) beat Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) in the sprint for second place.



More to come ...