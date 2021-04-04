Trending

Annemiek van Vleuten wins Tour of Flanders

Second victory ten years later for European champion

Annemiek van Vleuten wins the Tour of Flanders 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Annemiek van Vleuten wins the Tour of Flanders 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Arrival Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team Women Celebration during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde Landscape RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) wins the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team Women during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde Attack Breakaway RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

European champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) on a solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team Women during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde Attack Breakaway RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) on a solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team Women during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde Attack Breakaway RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) on a solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team Women during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde Attack Breakaway RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) on a solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team Women during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde Attack Breakaway Paterberg Cobblestones sector RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) puts in her winning move on the Paterberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team Women during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde Attack Breakaway Paterberg Cobblestones sector RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) attacks on the Paterberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Grace Brown of Australia and Team BikeExchange Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Marta Cavalli of Italy and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde Paterberg Cobblestones sector RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team Women Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Netherlands and Movistar Team Women Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of Denmark and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) pushes the pace (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Jolien Dhoore of Belgium and Team SD Worx Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jolien D'hoore (SD Worx) chasing down Cordon-Ragot (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Jolien Dhoore of Belgium and Team SD Worx Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jolien D'hoore (SD Worx) leads the chase (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Audrey CordonRagot of France and Team Trek Segafredo during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders Breakaway UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) was a late solo attacker (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Women Team Pink UCI Womens WorldTour Leader Jersey during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) in the Women's WorldTour leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Alison Jackson of Canada and Team Liv Racing Emilia Fahlin of Sweden and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde Cobblestones RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) marked by Emilia Fahlin (FDJ) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Alison Jackson of Canada and Team Liv Racing Emilia Fahlin of Sweden and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde Cobblestones RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) marked by Emilia Fahlin (FDJ) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Leah Thomas of United States and Movistar Team Women during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Leah Thomas (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Lisa Klein of Germany and Team Canyon SRAM Racing Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Women Team Pink UCI Womens WorldTour Leader Jersey during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lizzie Deignan and Marianne Vos behind Lisa Klein (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Jelena Eric of Serbia and Movistar Team Women during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde Breakaway RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jelena Eric (Movistar Team) on the move (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Hannah Barnes of United Kingdom and Team Canyon SRAM Racing Jelena Eric of Serbia and Movistar Team Women during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde Attack Breakaway RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Hannah Barnes on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Hannah Barnes of United Kingdom and Team Canyon SRAM Racing Lucinda Brand of Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo Teniel Campbell of Trinidad And Tobago and Team BikeExchange Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Jumbo Visma Women Team Pink UCI Womens WorldTour Leader Jersey during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde Cobblestones Peloton RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton in the women's Tour of Flanders 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Jolien Dhoore of Belgium and Team SD Worx during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jolien D'hoore (SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Lisa Klein of Germany and Team Canyon SRAM Racing during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde Cobblestones RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lisa Klein leads the chase (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Marijke De Smedt of Belgium and Team Multum Accountants Lsk Ladies CT Kelly Van Den Steen of Belgium and Team Bingoal Casino Chevalmeire during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde Breakaway RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Early attacks in the 2021 Women's Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Hannah Barnes of United Kingdom and Team Canyon SRAM Racing Christine Majerus of Luxembourg and Team SD Worx Lisa Klein of Germany and Team Canyon SRAM Racing during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde Cobblestones RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Christine Majerus at the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Rozanne Slik of Netherlands and Team Bingoal Casino Chevalmeire Emilie Moberg of Norway and Team DropsLe Col Supported By Tempur during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde Breakaway RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Rozanne Slik (Bingoal Casino Chevalmeire) and Emilie Moberg (Drops Le Col) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Femke Markus of Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg Inga Cesuliene of Lithuania and Team Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde Breakaway RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Femke Markus in the escape with Inga Cesuliene (Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Femke Markus of Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde Breakaway RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Femke Markus (Parkhotel Valkenburg) tries to bridge to the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Mieke Koger of Germany and Team Coop Hitec Products Fien Van Eynde of Belgium and Doltcini Van Eyck Proximus Continental Team during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde Attack Breakaway RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mieke Koger (Coop-Hitec Products) and Fien Van Eynde (Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus) were the early escapees (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Alice Barnes of United Kingdom and Team Canyon SRAM Racing Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team Canyon SRAM Racing Tiffany Cromwell of Australia and Team Canyon SRAM Racing during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Alice Barnes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Marijke De Smedt of Belgium and Team Multum Accountants Lsk Ladies CT Kelly Van Den Steen of Belgium and Team Bingoal Casino Chevalmeire during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde Breakaway RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The 2021 Women's Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Marijke De Smedt of Belgium and Team Multum Accountants Lsk Ladies CT Kelly Van Den Steen of Belgium and Team Bingoal Casino Chevalmeire during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde Breakaway RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Attacks fly in the 2021 Women's Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Start Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) at the start of the 2021 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Start Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) at the start of the 2021 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Start Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team Liv Racing during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing) at the start of the 2021 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Start Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) at the start of the 2021 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Start Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of Netherlands and Team SD Worx during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx) at the start of the 2021 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 04 Start Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado of Netherlands and Team PlanturPura during the 18th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders 2021 Womens Elite a 1524km race frim Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV21 rondevanvlaanderen tourofflanders UCIWWT on April 04 2021 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Plantur-Pura) at the start of the 2021 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Ten years after her first victory, Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) has won her second Tour of Flanders. The European champion attacked from a small group of favourites on the final climb with 14km to go, before extending her gap from seven seconds at the top of the Paterberg to 25 seconds at the finish. 

From the chase group, Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) beat Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) in the sprint for second place.

More to come ...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
3Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
5Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
6Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
7Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
8Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
9Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
10Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

