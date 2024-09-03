Swipe to scroll horizontally Date September 3-8, 2024 Start location Kelso Finish location Felixstowe Distance 946.5km

Image 1 of 7 Tour of Britain overall podium: second-place Oscar Onley (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL), winner Stevie Williams (Israel - Premier Tech) and third-place Tom Donnenwirth (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale DT) (Image credit: SWPix.com) Matevž Govekar (Bahrain Victorious) wins stage 6 (Image credit: SWpix.com) Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) sprints to third stage victory on stage 5 in Northampton (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com) Paul Magnier wins stage 4 (Image credit: SWPix.com) Stage 3 winner and overall GC leader Stevie Williams (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com) Stage 2 winner Stevie Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) moves into the GC lead (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com) Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) celebrates winning stage 1 of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain 2024 in Kelso (Image credit: SWPix)

Results

Stage 6: Stevie Williams wins overall as Matevž Govekar takes final bunch sprint

Stevie Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) finished safely in the final bunch sprint to win the overall title, with Oscar Onley (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) and Tom Donnenwirth (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Development) joining him on the overall podium.

Matevž Govekar (Bahrain-Victorious) won the bunch sprint on stage 6 ahead of Rasmus Pedersen (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers).

Stage 5: Paul Magnier sprints to third stage win on stage 5

Launching his sprint early on the dragging finish, Paul Magnier took his third stage win in Northampton, ahead of Erlend Blikra (Uno-X Mobility) and Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech). Magnier's Soudal-QuickStep teammates including Remco Evenepoel put in a massive pulls at the front of the peloton to reel in the breakaway in the final kilometre. Stevie Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) retained the leader's jersey.

Stage 4: Paul Magnier delivers second victory in stage 4 sprint

Paul Magnier once again capitalised off of a perfect Soudal-QuickStep lead-out to secure a second victory on stage 4 at the Tour of Britain. Magnier came off the wheels of his teammates Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe to take the sprint win ahead of Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) and Erlend Blikra (Uno-X Mobility) in Newark-on-Trent.

Stage 3: Stevie Williams takes sprint win on stage 3



Stevie Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) claimed his second consecutive stage win in the Tour of Britain, surviving an aggressive day of racing in the rain en route to Barnsley. He out-paced stage 1 winner Paul Magnier (Soudal-Quickstep) and Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious) to extend his lead in the general classification to a 16 second margin over Oscar Onley (Team DSM-Firmenich).

Stage 2: Stevie Williams holds off Julian Alaphilippe into Redcar and takes GC lead

Stevie Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) won stage 2 in Redcar from a late three-rider breakaway. Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) came up short in the final sprint for second while Oscar Onley (Team DSM-Firmenich) took third. Williams moved into the overall race lead, with Onley now second overall, 6 seconds back, and Alaphilppe in third place, 16 seconds down.

Stage 1: Paul Magnier unmatched in reduced bunch sprint

Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) won stage 1 of the Tour of Britain in Kelso, in the Scottish Borders south of Edinburgh, dominating the sprint on the cobbled finish after a perfect lead-out from teammates Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe. Magnier also took the first leader's jersey of the six-day race.

Tour of Britain overview

The Tour of Britain 2024 starts off on September 3 in Kelso and takes on 946.5km to conclude in Felixstowe on September 8.

This year’s race, ranked at UCI ProSeries level, marks the 20th edition of the modern Tour of Britain. No other incarnation of the professional race, which has its origins back in 1945, has ever run for longer than eight years.

This year, the event will be sponsored by Lloyd's Bank and managed by British Cycling.

British Cycling took over running the race from previous organisers SweetSpot, after it entered liquidation after financial difficulty and a trail of debts.

Previous overall winners of the Tour of Britain include Wout van Aert (2023 and 2021), Gonzalo Serrano (2022), Mathieu van der Poel (2019), Julian Alaphilippe (2018), Lars Boom (2011 and 2017), Steven Cummings (2016) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (2009 and 2015), Bradley Wiggins (2013), and Dylan van Baarle (2014).

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2024 Tour of Britain with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Tour of Britain schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage September 3, 2024 Stage 1: Kelso to Kelso, 181.9km September 4, 2024 Stage 2: Darlington to Redcar, 152.1km September 5, 2024 Stage 3: Sheffield to Barnsley, 166km September 6, 2024 Stage 4: Derby to Newark-on-Trent, 138.5km September 7, 2024 Stage 5: Northampton to Northampton, 149.6km September 8, 2024 Stage 6: Lowestoft to Felixstowe, 158.4km

Tour of Britain teams