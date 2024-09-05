Tour of Britain: Stevie Williams takes sprint win on stage 3

By
published

Magnier second, Zambanini in third

Stevie Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) claimed his second consecutive stage win in the Tour of Britain, surviving an aggressive day of racing in the rain en route to Barnsley.

