Tour of Britain: Stevie Williams holds off Julian Alaphilippe for stage 2 victory

Oscar Onley grabs final podium spot from three-rider breakaway into Redcar

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 04/09/2024 - Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain 2024 - Stage 2:Â Darlington to Redcar, England - Stevie Williams (Israel - Premier Tech) wins Stage 2 of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain 2024 in Redcar
Tour of Britain 2024: Great Britain's Stephen Williams of Israel-Premier Tech wins stage 2 in three-rider sprint(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)


Stevie Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) outsprinted Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) from a three-man breakaway to take victory on stage 2 of the Tour of Britain in Redcar, ahead of Oscar Onley (Team DSM-Firmenich) in third.

