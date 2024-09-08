Tour of Britain: Stephen Williams wins overall as Matevž Govekar takes final bunch sprint

Rasmus Pedersen second and Ben Swift third on stage 6

Stephen Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) confirmed his overall victory at the Tour of Britain by arriving safely at the finish on stage 6 in Felixstowe behind the bunch sprint which was won by Matevž Govekar (Bahrain-Victorious).

