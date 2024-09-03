Tour of Britain: Paul Magnier unmatched in reduced bunch sprint to win stage 1

By
published

Soudal-QuickStep's Remco Evenepoel, Julian Alaphilippe deliver Magnier to opening stage win and first leader's jersey in Kelso

Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) won stage 1 of the Tour of Britain in Kelso, in the Scottish Borders south of Edinburgh, dominating the sprint on the cobbled finish.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

