Simac Ladies Tour 2024
|Date
|October 8-13, 2024
|Start location
|Gennep, Netherlands
|Finish location
|Arnhem, Netherlands
|Distance
|708.1km
|Previous edition
|2023 Simac Ladies Tour
|Previous winner
|Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)
Simac Ladies Tour Results
Stage 6: Lotte Kopecky wins Simac Ladies Tour with final stage victory
One day after crashing on stage 5, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 6 of the Simac Ladies Tour, with the ten-second time bonification also putting the world champion atop the final general classification.
Stage 5: SD Worx continue winning streak with Lorena Wiebes
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won her third stage in four days, taking the victory on stage 5 of the Simac Ladies Tour in Doetinchem. In a sprint that was marred by a crash on the final kilometre, Wiebes outsprinted Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Nienke Veenhoven (Visma-Lease a Bike).
Stage 4: Three in a row for SD Worx as Barbara Guarischi wins breakaway sprint
Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 4 of the Simac Ladies Tour, winning the sprint of a 14-rider breakaway against Ally Wollaston (AG Insurance-Soudal), with Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Uno-X Mobility) taking third place. Franzi Koch (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) was 31 seconds behind overnight leader Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM) going into the stage and is the new overall leader.
Stage 3: Lorena Wiebes wins two in a row with sprint victory
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) took her second consecutive stage victory in the Simac Ladies Tour, winning stage 3 in the sprint of a reduced group ahead of Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Lotte Kopecky who still finished third after leading out Wiebes.
Stage 2: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2 sprint with bike throw
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 2 of the Simac Ladies Tour, sprinting to victory with a bike throw to the finish line in Assen ahead of Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL).
Stage 1: Zoe Bäckstedt secures first pro win in opening time trial
Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM) clinched her first pro victory in the opening time trial of the Simac Ladies Tour, powering to the win by seven seconds on Netherlands duo Lieke Nooijen (Visma-Lease a Bike) and eight seconds on former World TT Champion Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek).
Simac Ladies Tour overview
The Simac Ladies Tour, formerly called the Holland Ladies Tour and the Boels Ladies Tour, will have its 26th edition in 2024, starting on October 8 and ending October 13.
The Women's WorldTour stage race is held in the Netherlands and is one of the final events in the series which concludes in October with the Tour of Guangxi.
Former winners include Leontien van Moorsel, Petra Rosner, Kristin Armstrong, Annemiek van Vleuten, Lorena Wiebes, to name a few, while Marianne Vos has won the overall title four times.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2024 Simac Ladies Tour with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Simac Ladies Tour Route
The Simac Ladies Tour 2024 route covers 708.1 kilometres across six days of racing, beginning with a 10.1km individual time trial in Involchef and ending in Arnhem after five road stages.
Simac Ladies Tour 2024 Contenders
- Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime)
- Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime)
- Anna Henderson (Visma-Lease a Bike)
- Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL)
- Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek)
Simac Ladies Tour 2024 Schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Start time
|Finish time
|October 8, 2024
|Stage 1: Involchef (ITT), 10.1km
|12:30 CET
|16:45 CET
|October 9, 2024
|Stage 2: Coevorden-Assen: 159 km
|12:30 CET
|16:15 CET
|October 10, 2024
|Stage 3: Zeewolde-Zeewolde: 143 km
|12:30 CET
|16:08 CET
|October 11, 2024
|Stage 4: Ede-Ede: 118 km
|13:30 CET
|16:20 CET
|October 12, 2024
|Stage 5: Doetinchem-Doetinchem: 139 km
|14:00 CET
|17:17 CET
|October 13, 2024
|Stage 6: Arnhem-Arnhem: 139 km
|14:00 CET
|17:20 CET
Simac Ladies Tour start list
