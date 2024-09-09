Simac Ladies Tour 2024

Race-homes
By published
Jump to:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Simac Ladies Tour
DateOctober 8-13, 2024
Start locationGennep, Netherlands
Finish locationArnhem, Netherlands
Distance708.1km
Previous edition2023 Simac Ladies Tour
Previous winnerLotte Kopecky (SD Worx)

Simac Ladies Tour Results

Image 1 of 6
ARNHEM NETHERLANDS OCTOBER 13 LR Franziska Koch of Germany and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL on second place race winner Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Protime Yellow Leader Jersey and Zoe Backstedt of The United Kingdom and Team CanyonSRAM Racing on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 26th Simac Ladies Tour 2024 Stage 6 a 1458km stage from Arnhem to Arnhem UCIWWT on October 13 2024 in Arnhem Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lotte Kopecky wins 2024 Simac Ladies Tour(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 6: Lotte Kopecky wins Simac Ladies Tour with final stage victory

One day after crashing on stage 5, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 6 of the Simac Ladies Tour, with the ten-second time bonification also putting the world champion atop the final general classification.

Stage 5: SD Worx continue winning streak with Lorena Wiebes

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won her third stage in four days, taking the victory on stage 5 of the Simac Ladies Tour in Doetinchem. In a sprint that was marred by a crash on the final kilometre, Wiebes outsprinted Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Nienke Veenhoven (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Stage 4: Three in a row for SD Worx as Barbara Guarischi wins breakaway sprint

Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 4 of the Simac Ladies Tour, winning the sprint of a 14-rider breakaway against Ally Wollaston (AG Insurance-Soudal), with Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Uno-X Mobility) taking third place. Franzi Koch (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) was 31 seconds behind overnight leader Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM) going into the stage and is the new overall leader.

Stage 3: Lorena Wiebes wins two in a row with sprint victory

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) took her second consecutive stage victory in the Simac Ladies Tour, winning stage 3 in the sprint of a reduced group ahead of Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Lotte Kopecky who still finished third after leading out Wiebes.

Stage 2: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2 sprint with bike throw

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 2 of the Simac Ladies Tour, sprinting to victory with a bike throw to the finish line in Assen ahead of Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL).

Stage 1: Zoe Bäckstedt secures first pro win in opening time trial

Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM) clinched her first pro victory in the opening time trial of the Simac Ladies Tour, powering to the win by seven seconds on Netherlands duo Lieke Nooijen (Visma-Lease a Bike) and eight seconds on former World TT Champion Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek).

Simac Ladies Tour overview

The Simac Ladies Tour, formerly called the Holland Ladies Tour and the Boels Ladies Tour, will have its 26th edition in 2024, starting on October 8 and ending October 13.

The Women's WorldTour stage race is held in the Netherlands and is one of the final events in the series which concludes in October with the Tour of Guangxi.

Former winners include Leontien van Moorsel, Petra Rosner, Kristin Armstrong, Annemiek van Vleuten, Lorena Wiebes, to name a few, while Marianne Vos has won the overall title four times.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2024 Simac Ladies Tour with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Simac Ladies Tour Route

ARNHEM NETHERLANDS SEPTEMBER 10 A general view of the peloton competing during the 25th Simac Ladies Tour 2023 Stage 5 a 1503km stage from Arnhem to Arnhem UCIWWT on September 10 2023 in Arnhem Netherlands Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Simac Ladies Tour 2024 route covers 708.1 kilometres across six days of racing, beginning with a 10.1km individual time trial in Involchef and ending in Arnhem after five road stages.

Simac Ladies Tour 2024 Contenders

Belgium&amp;rsquo;s Lotte Kopecky wins the final rainbow jersey in the road race of the 2023 UCI Road World Championships

Lotte Kopecky won the 2023 Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simac Ladies Tour 2024 Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateStageStart timeFinish time
October 8, 2024Stage 1: Involchef (ITT), 10.1km12:30 CET16:45 CET
October 9, 2024Stage 2: Coevorden-Assen: 159 km12:30 CET16:15 CET
October 10, 2024Stage 3: Zeewolde-Zeewolde: 143 km12:30 CET 16:08 CET
October 11, 2024Stage 4: Ede-Ede: 118 km13:30 CET16:20 CET
October 12, 2024Stage 5: Doetinchem-Doetinchem: 139 km14:00 CET17:17 CET
October 13, 2024Stage 6: Arnhem-Arnhem: 139 km14:00 CET17:20 CET

Simac Ladies Tour start list

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.