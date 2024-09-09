Simac Ladies Tour 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Simac Ladies Tour Date October 8-13, 2024 Start location Gennep, Netherlands Finish location Arnhem, Netherlands Distance 708.1km Previous edition 2023 Simac Ladies Tour Previous winner Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)

Simac Ladies Tour Results

Image 1 of 6 Lotte Kopecky wins 2024 Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes wins stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Barbara Guarischi wins stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Balsamo and Lorena Wiebes sprint for the line on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Zoe Backstëdt wins stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 6: Lotte Kopecky wins Simac Ladies Tour with final stage victory

One day after crashing on stage 5, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 6 of the Simac Ladies Tour, with the ten-second time bonification also putting the world champion atop the final general classification.

Stage 5: SD Worx continue winning streak with Lorena Wiebes

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won her third stage in four days, taking the victory on stage 5 of the Simac Ladies Tour in Doetinchem. In a sprint that was marred by a crash on the final kilometre, Wiebes outsprinted Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Nienke Veenhoven (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Stage 4: Three in a row for SD Worx as Barbara Guarischi wins breakaway sprint

Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 4 of the Simac Ladies Tour, winning the sprint of a 14-rider breakaway against Ally Wollaston (AG Insurance-Soudal), with Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Uno-X Mobility) taking third place. Franzi Koch (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) was 31 seconds behind overnight leader Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM) going into the stage and is the new overall leader.

Stage 3: Lorena Wiebes wins two in a row with sprint victory

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) took her second consecutive stage victory in the Simac Ladies Tour, winning stage 3 in the sprint of a reduced group ahead of Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Lotte Kopecky who still finished third after leading out Wiebes.

Stage 2: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2 sprint with bike throw

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 2 of the Simac Ladies Tour, sprinting to victory with a bike throw to the finish line in Assen ahead of Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL).

Stage 1: Zoe Bäckstedt secures first pro win in opening time trial



Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM) clinched her first pro victory in the opening time trial of the Simac Ladies Tour, powering to the win by seven seconds on Netherlands duo Lieke Nooijen (Visma-Lease a Bike) and eight seconds on former World TT Champion Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek).

Simac Ladies Tour overview

The Simac Ladies Tour, formerly called the Holland Ladies Tour and the Boels Ladies Tour, will have its 26th edition in 2024, starting on October 8 and ending October 13.

The Women's WorldTour stage race is held in the Netherlands and is one of the final events in the series which concludes in October with the Tour of Guangxi.

Former winners include Leontien van Moorsel, Petra Rosner, Kristin Armstrong, Annemiek van Vleuten, Lorena Wiebes, to name a few, while Marianne Vos has won the overall title four times.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2024 Simac Ladies Tour with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Simac Ladies Tour Route

Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Simac Ladies Tour 2024 route covers 708.1 kilometres across six days of racing, beginning with a 10.1km individual time trial in Involchef and ending in Arnhem after five road stages.

Simac Ladies Tour 2024 Contenders

Lotte Kopecky won the 2023 Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Simac Ladies Tour 2024 Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time Finish time October 8, 2024 Stage 1: Involchef (ITT), 10.1km 12:30 CET 16:45 CET October 9, 2024 Stage 2: Coevorden-Assen: 159 km 12:30 CET 16:15 CET October 10, 2024 Stage 3: Zeewolde-Zeewolde: 143 km 12:30 CET 16:08 CET October 11, 2024 Stage 4: Ede-Ede: 118 km 13:30 CET 16:20 CET October 12, 2024 Stage 5: Doetinchem-Doetinchem: 139 km 14:00 CET 17:17 CET October 13, 2024 Stage 6: Arnhem-Arnhem: 139 km 14:00 CET 17:20 CET