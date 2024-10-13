Lotte Kopecky bounces back from crash to win stage 6 and secure the overall title at Simac Ladies Tour

World Champion relies on SD Worx-Protime impeccable teamwork to deliver her to victory and winning bonus seconds in Arnhem

ARNHEM NETHERLANDS OCTOBER 13 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 26th Simac Ladies Tour 2024 Stage 6 a 1458km stage from Arnhem to Arnhem UCIWWT on October 13 2024 in Arnhem Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
World Champion Lotte Kopecky celebrates at finish line as stage 6 winner and overall champion at 2024 Simac Ladies Tour(Image credit: Getty Images)

One day after crashing on stage 5, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 6 of the Simac Ladies Tour, with the ten-second time bonification also putting the world champion atop the final general classification.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.