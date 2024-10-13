Lotte Kopecky bounces back from crash to win stage 6 and secure the overall title at Simac Ladies Tour
World Champion relies on SD Worx-Protime impeccable teamwork to deliver her to victory and winning bonus seconds in Arnhem
One day after crashing on stage 5, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 6 of the Simac Ladies Tour, with the ten-second time bonification also putting the world champion atop the final general classification.
Led out by her teammate Lorena Wiebes, Kopecky squeezed past lone attacker Silke Smulders (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) on the final metres to take the stage ahead of Wiebes and Marthe Truyen (Fenix-Deceuninck).
Kopecky takes the yellow jersey off the shoulders of Franziska Koch (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) on the final day, winning the GC two seconds ahead of the German champion, with Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM) rounding out the GC podium at seven seconds.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.