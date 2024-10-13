Lotte Kopecky bounces back from crash to win stage 6 and secure the overall title at Simac Ladies Tour

Image 1 of 12 World Champion Lotte Kopecky celebrates at finish line as stage 6 winner and overall champion at 2024 Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Anniina Ahtosalo leads the peloton during stage 6 at the Simac Ladies Tour 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Quinty Ton, Femke Gerritse and Lorena Wiebes during stage 6 at the Simac Ladies Tour 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Teniel Campbell assisted by the medical car during stage 6 at the Simac Ladies Tour 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes assisted by the team car during stage 6 at the Simac Ladies Tour 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Ilaria Sanguineti attacks during stage 6 at the Simac Ladies Tour 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Zoe Backstedt during stage 6 at the Simac Ladies Tour 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Elisa Longo Borghini during stage 6 at the Simac Ladies Tour 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Christine Majerus during stage 6 at the Simac Ladies Tour 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Overall race leader Franziska Koch and world champion Lotte Kopecky during stage 6 at the Simac Ladies Tour 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) Femke Markus and SD Worx-Protime lead the peloton into the final of stage 6 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) SD Worx-Protime lead the peloton into the final of stage 6 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)



One day after crashing on stage 5, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 6 of the Simac Ladies Tour, with the ten-second time bonification also putting the world champion atop the final general classification.

Led out by her teammate Lorena Wiebes, Kopecky squeezed past lone attacker Silke Smulders (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) on the final metres to take the stage ahead of Wiebes and Marthe Truyen (Fenix-Deceuninck).

Kopecky takes the yellow jersey off the shoulders of Franziska Koch (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) on the final day, winning the GC two seconds ahead of the German champion, with Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM) rounding out the GC podium at seven seconds.

Results

