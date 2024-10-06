Simac Ladies Tour 2024 route
Maps of the six stages of the Simac Ladies Tour
The 2024 Simac Ladies Tour will be held from October 8-13 in the Netherlands.
The route covers 708.1km kilometres across six days of racing, including one individual time trial.
According to the organisers, the wind, bonus seconds, time trial kilometres and a selective final around Arnhem will determine the ranking and where tension seems guaranteed until the end.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2024 Simac Ladies Tour with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
- Stage 1 - Involchef, 10.1km (ITT)
- Stage 2 - Coevorden - Assen, 159 km
- Stage 3 - Zeewolde - Zeewolde, 143 km
- Stage 4 - Ede - Ede, 118 km
- Stage 5 - Doetinchem - Doetinchem, 139 km
- Stage 6 - Arnhem - Arnhem, 139 km
Stage 1 - Involchef, 10.1km (ITT)
The stage 1 winner will wear the first leader's jersey on Tuesday, October 8. Riders will cover a 10.1-kilometre time trial in the city centre of Gennep in Limburg.
Stage 2 - Coevorden - Assen, 159 km
Stage 2 is a 159km route that begins in Coevorden for the longest day of the six, and heads north to Assen.
Stage 3 - Zeewolde - Zeewolde, 143 km
Stage 3 is a 143km loop starting and ending in Zeewolde.
Stage 4 - Ede - Ede, 118 km
Stage 4 is another loop, 118km route in a stretched figure eight shape starting and finishing in Ede.
Stage 5 - Doetinchem - Doetinchem, 139 km
Starting in Doetinchem, stage 5 is 140km long.
Stage 6 - Arnhem - Arnhem, 139 km
Stage 6 delivers the traditional Arnhem to Arnhem stage for 139kms, with its numerous undulating roads where differences can be made.
