Simac Ladies Tour: Three in a row for SD Worx as Barbara Guarischi wins stage 4 breakaway sprint
Ally Wollaston second, Maria Giulia Confalonieri third in Ede
Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 4 of the Simac Ladies Tour, winning the sprint of a 14-rider breakaway against Ally Wollaston (AG Insurance-Soudal), with Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Uno-X Mobility) taking third place.
Teniel Campbell (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) had attacked with 71km to go in the 118.2km stage and was joined by Julia Borgström (AG Insurance-Soudal). 48km from the finish, a strong group of 12 riders bridged up to them, and this new front group quickly increased its advantage.
Crossing the finish line with 40km to go, they were almost two minutes ahead, and although SD Worx-Protime worked hard to close the gap, the breakaway made it to the finish with 36 seconds to spare, and Guarischi won the sprint.
Franzi Koch (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) was 31 seconds behind Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM) going into the stage and is the new overall leader.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.