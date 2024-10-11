Simac Ladies Tour: Three in a row for SD Worx as Barbara Guarischi wins stage 4 breakaway sprint

Ally Wollaston second, Maria Giulia Confalonieri third in Ede

EDE NETHERLANDS OCTOBER 11 Barbara Guarischi of Italy and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 26th Simac Ladies Tour 2024 Stage 4 a 1182km stage from Ede to Ede UCIWWT on October 11 2024 in Ede Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 4 of the Simac Ladies Tour, winning the sprint of a 14-rider breakaway against Ally Wollaston (AG Insurance-Soudal), with Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Uno-X Mobility) taking third place.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.