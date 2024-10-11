Simac Ladies Tour: Three in a row for SD Worx as Barbara Guarischi wins stage 4 breakaway sprint

Image 1 of 12 Barbara Guarischi celebrates at finish line as stage 4 winner during the 26th Simac Ladies Tour 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images) No confusion about Lorena Wiebes' jerseys on stage 4 - European Champion and points classification leader at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) No confusion about Lorena Wiebes' jerseys on stage 4 - European Champion and points classification leader at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during stage 4 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Femke Markus competes in the breakaway during stage 4 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Victoire Berteau in the breakaway during stage 4 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Femke Markus in the breakaway during stage 4 at the Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Lotte Kopecky leads the field on stage 4 at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Franziska Koch and Ally Wollaston in the breakaway on stage 4 at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Julia Borgstrom and Franziska Koch in the breakaway on stage 4 at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Barbara Guarischi wins on stage 4 at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of Lotte Kopecky, Lorena Wiebes, Femke Gerritse, stage winner Barbara Guarischi, Christine Majerus, Femke Markus, Lonneke Uneken on stage 4 at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 4 of the Simac Ladies Tour, winning the sprint of a 14-rider breakaway against Ally Wollaston (AG Insurance-Soudal), with Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Uno-X Mobility) taking third place.

Teniel Campbell (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) had attacked with 71km to go in the 118.2km stage and was joined by Julia Borgström (AG Insurance-Soudal). 48km from the finish, a strong group of 12 riders bridged up to them, and this new front group quickly increased its advantage.

Crossing the finish line with 40km to go, they were almost two minutes ahead, and although SD Worx-Protime worked hard to close the gap, the breakaway made it to the finish with 36 seconds to spare, and Guarischi won the sprint.

Franzi Koch (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) was 31 seconds behind Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM) going into the stage and is the new overall leader.

More to follow...

Results

