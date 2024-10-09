Simac Ladies Tour: Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2 sprint with bike throw ahead of Elisa Balsamo

By
published

Charlotte Kool takes third in Assen

Jump to:
Image 1 of 14
ASSEN NETHERLANDS OCTOBER 09 Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime R celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek L during the 26th Simac Ladies Tour 2024 Stage 2 a 1548km stage from Coevorden to Assen on October 09 2024 in Assen Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 2 of the Simac Ladies Tour, sprinting to victory in Assen ahead of Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.