Lotte Kopecky, Charlotte Kool injured in crash-marred final on stage 5 at Simac Ladies Tour

By
published

DSM-Firmenich PostNL sprinter forced to abandon as five riders go down in crash on final kilometre

Lotte Kopecky crosses the finish line injured after being involved in a crash during stage 5 at Simac Ladies Tour
Lotte Kopecky crosses the finish line injured after being involved in a crash during stage 5 at Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just after the flamme rouge, stage 5 of the Simac Ladies Tour ended abruptly for five riders as they were vying for a good position going into the sprint finish when World champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) collided, sending both riders flying.

Riding next to Kopecky, Marthe Truyen (Fenix-Deceuninck) was thrown off-balance, veering into a car parked in a roadside parking bay before crashing herself. Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team ADQ) managed to brake and steer to avoid Kool but then found herself lightly impacting the bonnet of the same car.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.