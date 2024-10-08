Simac Ladies Tour: Zoe Bäckstedt nets first pro victory in stage 1 time trial

By
published

Lieke Nooijen second, Ellen van Dijk third

Up-and-coming British racer Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM) took a breakthrough first professional victory in stage 1 of the Simac Ladies Tour, a 10.1km time trial starting and finishing in Gennep.

Clocking a time of 12:40, Bäckstedt beat Lieke Nooijen (Visma-Lease a Bike) by seven seconds and multiple former World TT Champion Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) by eight seconds.

“I really surprised myself, I came just to have some fun and see what I could do today, and apparently that was enough to win the stage, so I’m really happy," Bäckstedt said when her victory was certain.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.