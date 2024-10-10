Simac Ladies Tour: Lorena Wiebes wins two in a row with sprint victory on stage 3

By
published

Balsamo second, Kopecky third in wind-swept, echelon stage into Zeewolde, Bäckstedt holds onto yellow

ZEEWOLDE NETHERLANDS OCTOBER 10 LR Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek during the 26th Simac Ladies Tour 2024 Stage 3 a 1484km stage from Zeewolde to Zeewolde UCIWWT on October 10 2024 in Zeewolde Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lorena Wiebes wins stage 3 at Simac Ladies Tour(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) took her second consecutive stage victory in the Simac Ladies Tour, winning stage 3 in the sprint of a reduced group ahead of Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Lotte Kopecky who still finished third after leading out Wiebes.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.