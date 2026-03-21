'She was the Plan A' – Defending champion Lorena Wiebes happy to play team role for SD Worx-Protime as Lotte Kopecky wins Milan-San Remo Women

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2025 winner relinquishes leadership as teammate keeps the title in the Dutch squad, finishes sixth on Via Roma

SANREMO, ITALY - MARCH 21: Race winner Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx - Protime reacts with her teammates Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands, Elena Cecchini of Italy, Femke Gerritse of Netherlands, Marta Lach of Poland, Blanka Vas of Hungary after the 8th Milano-Sanremo Donne 2026, Women&amp;apos;s Elite a 156km one day race from Genova to Sanremo / #UCIWWT / on March 21, 2026 in Sanremo, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Lorena Wiebes (L) celebrates Lotte Kopecky's Milan-San Remo victory with her SD Worx-Protime teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the winner of the 2025 edition of Milan-San Remo Women, Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) started the 2026 race wearing the number one bib and was considered the woman to beat, leading all the lists of favourites for Saturday afternoon.

But with her teammate Lotte Kopecky in increasing form, the Dutch squad decided to play to its strengths and give the Belgian the main leadership – a move that paid off as she triumphed from a group of five that got away on the Poggio.

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In the end, Kopecky had the strength left to outsprint Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) for the win, while Eleonora Gasparrini (UAE Team ADQ), Pieterse, and Dominika Włodarczyk (UAE Team ADQ) rounded out the top five.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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