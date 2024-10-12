Simac Ladies Tour: SD Worx continue winning streak as Lorena Wiebes secures stage 5 sprint victory

By
published

Elisa Balsamo second, Nienke Veenhoven third in crash-marred sprint into Doetinchem

Jump to:
Image 1 of 12
DOETINCHEM NETHERLANDS OCTOBER 12 Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime Green Points Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of LR Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek and Nienke Veenhoven of The Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike during the 26th Simac Ladies Tour 2024 Stage 5 a 140km stage from Doetinchem to Doetinchem UCIWWT on October 12 2024 in Doetinchem Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lorena Wiebes wins stage 5 at Simac Ladies Tour(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won her third stage in four days, taking the victory on stage 5 of the Simac Ladies Tour in Doetinchem. In a sprint that was marred by a crash on the final kilometre, Wiebes outsprinted Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Nienke Veenhoven (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.