Simac Ladies Tour: SD Worx continue winning streak as Lorena Wiebes secures stage 5 sprint victory
Elisa Balsamo second, Nienke Veenhoven third in crash-marred sprint into Doetinchem
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won her third stage in four days, taking the victory on stage 5 of the Simac Ladies Tour in Doetinchem. In a sprint that was marred by a crash on the final kilometre, Wiebes outsprinted Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and Nienke Veenhoven (Visma-Lease a Bike).
Audrey De Keersmaeker (Lotto-Dstny) had animated the stage with a solo of more than 70km, but the Belgian was caught 14km from the finish in Doetinchem.
Despite almost continuous attacks in the final, the stage then came down to a sprint where Wiebes was the fastest.
Yellow jersey Franziska Koch just escaped the crash and keeps the overall lead going into Sunday's final stage.
As her teammate Lotte Kopecky was one of the crashed riders, Wiebes had mixed feelings after her victory.
“I heard the crash, and Lotte said right away on the radio that she was on the ground. That really sucks. It was a really dangerous final with all the traffic islands, and when the peloton goes from left to right, you have to pay very close attention. A crash happens fast in that situation,” said Wiebes.
“I did get out of position a little bit, but then I found my way back. I started my sprint quite early, but it was enough,” she continued.
Kopecky’s crash ruined SD Worx-Protime’s plan for the sprint where the team wanted to get bonus seconds for the world champion in order to move her up in GC.
“Lotte should have been sitting on my wheel, and we would both sprint. Now we’ll have to see how she is, and tomorrow is a new day,” finished Wiebes.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.