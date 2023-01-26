Paris-Roubaix overview

Swipe to scroll horizontally Paris-Roubaix 2023 Category UCI WorldTour Date April 9, 2023 Start Compiègne Finish Roubaix velodrome Distance 256.6km Edition 120th Last edition 2022 Paris-Roubaix

As it happened: Paris-Roubaix 2023

Mathieu van der Poel wins 2023 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) secured a solo victory in a thrilling edition of the men's Paris-Roubaix to claim the fourth Monument title of his career.

The Dutchman was part of a decisive move in the closing of the race, and when Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) attacked over the five-star sector of Carrefour de l'Arbre, he jumped across, and it appeared the race was going to be between the two dominant riders.

An untimely puncture saw Van Aert distanced off the back of Van der Poel's wheel as the Dutchman rode alone into the Vélodrome André-Pétrieux to claim the solo win after his third attempt at Paris-Roubaix - which was the fastest recorded Paris-Roubaix in history.

Van Aert managed to distance Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segaferdo), Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), but not Van der Poel's teammate Jasper Philipsen, with the sprinter sprinting to second place, and leaving Van Aert to settle for third.

Paris-Roubaix 2023 start list

Paris-Roubaix contenders

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) headline the list of contenders for glory at Sunday's cobbled Classics closer.

The big two aren't the only riders in with a shot of glory in the Roubaix velodrome, however. Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-QuickStep), Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) are among the other major names lining up to compete.

We've compiled a list of the five top contenders for Sunday and five outsiders in our Paris-Roubaix favourites analysis.

Paris-Roubaix teams