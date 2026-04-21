'It made me realise that I had something left in my legs' – Wout van Aert reveals how beating Tadej Pogačar at the Tour de France paved the way for Paris-Roubaix triumph

Following his career highlight victory at Paris-Roubaix ahead of Tadej Pogačar, Wout van Aert has spoken about the importance of beating the World Champion on the final stage of the Tour de France eight months prior, which led to a change in his "mindset."

As the only rider to drop Pogačar in 2026, Van Aert counter-attacked and moved away from the Slovenian on the slopes of Montmartre to win solo on the Champs-Elysées, in what was only his second win of last season and first at the Tour for three years.

It was a huge moment for the Belgian, and his close friend Jan Bakelants got him to relive that day and the long-term effect it has had on his mental fortitude as he answered questions during a virtual group ride on the online cycling platform Rouvy

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"It certainly did something for my morale. At that moment, I was perhaps a little too convinced that riders like Pogacar and Van der Poel are hard to beat on the short cobbled climbs," said Van Aert of that momentous day, reported Sporza.

"Of course, it was the last day of the Tour. I was fresher than Pogačar, but it still made me realise that I had something left in my legs. A new mindset was born."

Even with that shift in mindset, Van Aert would have to endure a few more setbacks before everything came together at the velodrome in Roubaix, with a fractured ankle in January, a last-gasp defeat at Dwars door Vlaanderen, and doubts about his condition in the days prior to the start still to be experienced.

"I was exhausted after the reconnaissance on Thursday. I didn't feel well," he said. "As a rider, you want to feel good every day. It was a strange build-up. On Saturday, I did feel hungry again."

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Van Aert travelled to Spain immediately after his victory for a holiday, but after having some days to reflect on both what he'd achieved and the emotional outpouring of support from all corners of the cycling world in response, the Belgian was able to reflect.

Despite roaring over the line following the sprint he'd be dreaming about for years, and pointing to the sky in memory of his former teammate Michael Goolaerts – who died during both of their Paris-Roubaix debuts in 2018 – Van Aert still needed time for it all to sink in.

"That only hit me two or three minutes after the finish," he said, with the task at hand of holding onto Pogačar and then defeating him requiring his full attention.

"Hyperfocus took over in the final kilometers. I was on Tadej's wheel, where I wanted to be. I no longer doubted myself and was ready to sprint. I was completely unaware of what was happening around me."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As teammates, rivals, Visma staff, and fans alike all rejoiced at Van Aert's triumph, he admitted that the widespread emotional response is something he sometimes has trouble understanding. But knowing full well his position as a role model for the next generation, he doesn't focus too much on the reasons for it and instead embraces it.

"Even for me, the madness and emotions of people are sometimes difficult to understand," said Van Aert.

"I'm just doing my job and chasing my dream. It's fun to be part of a great team and a great sport.

"I never started this to be a role model. I do enjoy it. Inspiring children is the best thing there is. The admiration in their eyes... I think it is good that I don't try to understand it too much."

While the win on Montmarte was among his best and played a key role in unlocking the Van Aert of old to come out on the pavé in 2026, Paris-Roubaix has long been the race he was chasing, making this, his second Monument, perhaps the sweetest of his 52 wins as a pro.

"I can't think of an even bigger highlight in my career. I hope there will be more successes to come, but at the moment I am still enjoying myself," said Van Aert.

"It is strange to say, but that Sunday it immediately felt like a relief, even more so than after other performances. It felt that way because of the long wait, as I had to be patient for a long time. That made it more special."

Van Aert isn't due to race again until the renamed Critérium du Dauphiné – Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes – but if Roubaix and the confidence he gained in Montmartre is anything to go by, his next appearance at the Tour could echo his dominant performances of 2020-2022.