Paris-Roubaix Live - All the action from the Hell of the North
Full live coverage of the third Monument of the 2023 season
- Paris-Roubaix 2023 - Everything you need to know
- Paris-Roubaix start list
- Fabian Cancellara’s Paris-Roubaix preview
- Paris-Roubaix men's contenders - 5 favourites and 5 outsiders
- Paris-Roubaix Femmes - All our post-race content
- How to watch Paris-Roubaix – live streaming
Race notes
- 256.6km route features 29 cobblestone sectors totalling 54.5km
- Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert, Filippo Ganna among favourites
- Dry conditions after a wet week
Before we get going, now's the time to catch up on all our preview content, starting with this from our resident analyst and three-time Roubaix champion.
The riders are currently making their way team-by-team onto this stage, where they sign the register to officially enrol in the 2023 Paris-Roubaix.
This is the start line
The situation is as follows. We are half an hour away from the start of Paris-Roubaix (plus another 15 minutes for the neutralised roll-out) and anticipation is building in the square in Compiègne (the race doesn't actually start in Paris).
It's a dry and bright day, and most of the rain from this week is evaporating away, so we should see largely dry and dusty cobblestones out there today.
After a thrilling third edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes yesterday, it's over to the 120th edition of the men's Hell of the North, with the likes of Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert to do battle on the fearsome cobblestones of northern France.
Hello and welcome along to Paris-Roubaix!
Paris-Roubaix Live - All the action from the Hell of the NorthFull live coverage of the third Monument of the 2023 season
