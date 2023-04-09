Paris-Roubaix Live - All the action from the Hell of the North

Refresh

Before we get going, now's the time to catch up on all our preview content, starting with this from our resident analyst and three-time Roubaix champion.

The riders are currently making their way team-by-team onto this stage, where they sign the register to officially enrol in the 2023 Paris-Roubaix.

The situation is as follows. We are half an hour away from the start of Paris-Roubaix (plus another 15 minutes for the neutralised roll-out) and anticipation is building in the square in Compiègne (the race doesn't actually start in Paris).

It's a dry and bright day, and most of the rain from this week is evaporating away, so we should see largely dry and dusty cobblestones out there today.