Paris-Nice 2025
Date
March 9 - 16, 2025
Start location
Le Perray-en-Yvelines
Finish location
Nice
Distance
1,206km
Previous edition
2024 winner
Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike)
Paris-Nice results
Stage 8: Matteo Jorgenson secures overall as Magnus Sheffield solos to win on final stage / As it happened
Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) secured the overall win at Paris-Nice on home roads around Nice. The US rider finished runner-up to fellow American Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers), who won stage 8 with a brilliant attack on the final categorised climb and soloed 12.5km to confirm the first WorldTour-level victory of his young career. Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) took third on the stage in a reduced bunch sprint.
Stage 7: Michael Storer surges from breakaway for stage victory / As it happened
Australian Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling) charged solo on the final 2km of stage 7 for the mountaintop finish victory at Auron. The route was cut by 39km due to poor weather at high altitudes, and cold rain fell as Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) took second and Georg Steinhauser (EF Education-EasyPost). That rain changed to snow as the rest of the peloton completed the 109.8km ride, race leader Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) finishing alongside Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers), who moved to third overall.
Stage 6: Mads Pedersen wins stage as Matteo Jorgenson makes GC gains on brutal day of echelon racing / As it happened
Mads Pedersen's sprint victory on stage 6 was an emphatic conclusion to a day marked by cold, wet and windy conditions. Ineos Grenadiers teammates Josh Tarling and Sam Watson followed for second and third in a reduced bunch sprint. Matteo Jorgenson extended his GC lead when his Visma-Lease a Bike team put distance into half of the top 10 riders with a strong attack through the winds.
Stage 5: Lenny Martinez climbs to stage 5 victory as Matteo Jorgenson moves back into the race lead / As it happened
Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) claimed the stage victory on a day that will be better remembered for the GC damaged caused, with Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) crashing, struggling on the final climb, and ultimately ceding the yellow jersey to his teammate Matteo Jorgenson. The GC lead is a consolation for Jorgenson who looked prime to win the stage, setting a fierce pace up the final steep climb, but Martinez proved too fast right at the line. Vingegaard finished the day in second but clearly nursing an injury, putting the future of his race in doubt.
Stage 4: João Almeida snatches stage 4 victory from Jonas Vingegaard / As it happened
João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) sprinted from behind to claim victory atop La Loge des Gardes on stage 4 ahead of new race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike). The win came on an interrupted day of racing, with a neutralisation called at 46km to go as icy rain fell. After a number of stops and starts in the brutally cold conditions racing resumed at 29km to go.
Stage 3: Visma-Lease a Bike speed to stage 3 team time trial victory / As it happened
The team time trial shook up the GC in a big way, particularly with times taken as individual riders crossed the line, rather than the whole team receiving the same time. On the day, it was Visma-Lease a Bike who conquered the format, putting together a near-perfect effort to deliver co-leaders Matteo Jorgenson and Jonas Vingegaard to the line in the first time. Jorgenson pulled on the yellow jersey, with his teammate moving up to second overall.
Stage 2: Tim Merlier claims a second straight bunch sprint triumph / As it happened
Race leader Tim Merlier claimed a second straight bunch sprint triumph in as many days to boost his overall advantage, finishing well ahead of Emilièn Jeanniere (TotalEnergies). Hugo Page (Intermarché-Wanty) was later relegated from third, allowing Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) to complete the stage podium.
A series of late crashes saw three riders abandon, amongst them Classics specialist Florian Sénéchal (Arkea-B&B Hotels) and Australian National Champion Luke Durbridge (Jayco-AIUIa). Former Tour of Flanders winner Kasper Asgreen (EF Education-EasyPost) was a non-starter because of illness.
Stage 1: Tim Merlier sprints to stage 1 victory, race lead / As it happened
Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quickstep) proved the fastest in the opening stage of Paris-Nice, out-pacing Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) and Alberto Dainese (Tudor Pro Cycling) in the bunch sprint.
Paris-Nice route
The 2025 Paris-Nice route serves up some expected challenges as well as some new ones in the 1,206km of racing and 16,100 metres of elevation gain. For full details, read the 2025 Paris-Nice route.
2024 Paris-Nice Contenders
Paris-Nice is one of the important pathways to the Tour de France, and will see the return of Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), winner of the race in 2023, the only other time the Danish rider has competed in the 'race to the sun'.
That will mean defending champion Matteo Jorgenson could serve as a super-domestique for Vingegaard rather than try to extend his title in Paris-Nice.
Daniel Martinez (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) and Movistar's new rider Pablo Castrillo have also been confirmed to start in Paris-Nice.
Paris-Nice Schedule
Date
Stage
Start time
Finish time
March 9, 2025
Le Perray-en-Yvelines, 156.5km
11:40 CET
15:13 CET
March 10, 2025
Montesson > Bellegarde, 183.9km
12:00 CET
16:20 CET
March 11, 2025
Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours > Nevers (TTT), 28.4 km
14:30 CET
16:28 CET
March 12, 2025
Vichy > La Loge des Gardes, 163.4km
12:15 CET
16:18 CET
March 13, 2025
Saint-Just-en-Chevalet > La Côte-Saint-André, 196.5 km
11:25 CET
16:17 CET
March 14, 2025
Saint-Julien-en-Saint-Alban > Berre l’Étang, 209.8km
11:20 CET
16:15 CET
March 15, 2025
Nice > Auron, 147.8km
10:55 CET
14:57 CET
March 16, 2025
Nice > Nice, 119.9km
13:50 CET
17:01 CET
Paris-Nice teams
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Arkea-B&B Hotels
- Bahrain Victorious
- Bora - Hansgrohe
- Cofidis
- Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale
- EF Education - Easypost
- Groupama-FDJ
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intermarché - Wanty
- Israel - Premier Tech
- Lidl-Trek
- Lotto
- Movistar Team
- Soudal Quick-Step
- Team Picnic-PostNL
- Team Jayco AlUla
- Team Visma | Lease a Bike
- UAE Team Emirates
- XDS Astana Team
- Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
- TotalEnergies
- Tudor Pro Cycling
- Uno-X Mobility
