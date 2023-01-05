Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women 2023 Overview

When is Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women? One-day race on February 25, 2023

How long is Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women? 132.2km

Where does the race start? Ghent

Where does it finish? Ninove

The latest results from the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2023

Lotte Kopecky wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Under cooler spring temperatures in Ninove, Lotte Kopecky became the first Belgian rider to win the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women, holding off the peloton to take a huge solo victory. To cap off a successful day of racing for SD Worx, the team's newest member Lorena Wiebes sprinted to second place ahead of Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ).

Check out the full report, results and gallery.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Information

The Spring Classics kicks off annually at 'opening weekend' with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, and this year it takes place on February 25. The women race 132.2km between Ghent and the finish in Ninove.

The long-running classic will join the Women's WorldTour for its 18th edition, upgraded from the Pro Series in 2023.

Organisers Flanders Classics currently oversees six of the most popular Spring Classics, beginning with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and continuing with Gent-Wevelgem, Dwars door Vlaanderen, Tour of Flanders, Scheldeprijs and Brabantse Pijl.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women Facts Date: February 25, 2023

Location: Belgium

Category: UCI Women's WorldTour

2022 Race

Join Cyclingnews for live coverage of the 2023 Spring Classics, and check in after each race for our full report, results, gallery, news and features.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2023 Start List

Opening Weekend is a two-race show on the women's calendar beginning at the newly upgraded WWT Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, held on February 25 in Belgium and Omloop van het Hageland on February 26. This year marks the 18th edition of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

The inaugural winner was Suzanne de Goede in 2006, who won again in 2009. The one-day race has seen a host of champions on the top step of the podium, including Mie Lacota, Kirsten Wild, Emma Johansson (twice), Loes Gunnewijk, Tiffany Cromwell, Amy Pieters, Anna van der Breggen (twice), Lizzie Deignan, Lucinda Brand, Christina Siggaard, Chantal van den Broek-Blaak and Annemiek van Vleuten (twice).

Past Winners

The Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women is a perfect course for the punchy, opportunities riders willing to take risks to win the Spring Classics' opener.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women's race route traditionally includes five cobbled sectors and nine climbs, including the final two ascents over the Muur-Kapelmuur and the Bosberg before the finish in Ninove, making it one of the more challenging routes of the Spring Classics.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women 2023 Contenders

In the seventeen previous editions of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women, the race scenario has changed over time from a bunch sprint won by Kirsten Wild to a combination of successful breakaways won by Emma Johansson and Anna van der Breggen and solo victories from the likes of Lizzie Deignan and Chantal van den Broek-Blaak.

This year's route will, once again, perfectly suit defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), Demi Vollering and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx), Grace Brown (FDJ-SUEZ), Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo).

Cyclingnews highlights the riders to watch at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women 2023.

How to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2023

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women and can be followed on Twitter with #OHNwomen and #UCIWWT.

Watch the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on GCN, Eurosport, FloBikes, Sporza Eén and Proximus from 16:30CET.

A live stream of the team presentation can also be found on Pickx from 12:00CET.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2023 Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women - Schedule Date Event Start Broadcast Start Finish Feb 25 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 13:25 CET 16:30 CET 17:15 CET Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women 2023 Teams