Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women past winners

By Cyclingnews
published

Champions 2006-2022

Demi Vollering, Annemiek van Vleuten and Lorena Wiebes on the 2022 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad podium
Demi Vollering, Annemiek van Vleuten and Lorena Wiebes on the 2022 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad podium (Image credit: Getty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Past winners
YearCategoryWinner
2022(1.Pro)Annemiek van Vleuten
2021(1.Pro)Anna van der Breggen
2020(1.1)Annemiek van Vleuten
2019(1.1)Chantal Blaak
2018(1.1)Christina Siggaard
2017(1.1)Lucinda Brand
2016(1.1)Lizzie Deignan
2015(1.2)Anna van der Breggen
2014(1.2)Amy Pieters
2013(1.2)Tiffany Cromwell
2012(1.2)Loes Gunnewijk
2011(1.2)Emma Johansson
2010(1.2)Emma Johansson
2009(1.2)Suzanne De Goede
2008(1.2)Kirsten Wild
2007(1.2)Mie Bekker Lacota
2006(1.2)Suzanne De Goede

